Bollywood Newswrap, Oct 13: YRF devises unique release strategy for Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3; Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji's BTS PICS from KKHT

From YRF devising a unique release strategy for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 to BTS pictures of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai released, many events have happened on the thirteenth day of October 2023. If you have in case missed any important news, have a look at the list Pinkvilla made for you featuring 5 'Hot Stories' of the day.

Here are top 5 Bollywood news of October 13, 2023

YRF devises unique release strategy for Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3

Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the action-packed YRF Spy Universe film is all set to hit the big screen on Sunday, November 12, 2023, in India and international markets. Tiger 3 marks the first ever Hindi film in the last few decades to see a theatrical release on Sunday. The idea to have a Sunday release is a dynamic strategic move taken by all the stakeholders.

"The release of Tiger 3 will coincide with Diwali and YRF is looking to adopt a unique pattern for film's release. 2023 is certified as the year of "Adhik Mass" as per the Hindi calendar which has resulted in a conflict with regards to the exact date of several festivals. Monday, November 13 is Amavasya as per the Hindu calendar which is not a favourable day astrologically to release a film while Govardhan Pooja/Gujarati New Year actually falls on November 14. Bhai Dooj on the other hand will be celebrated on November 15," revealed a source close to the development.

Ileana D'Cruz and her baby boy Koa Phoenix Dolan step for day out together for first time

Today, Ileana D'Cruz shared a picture with her baby boy Koa Phoenix Dolan as they stepped out together for the first time. The mother-son duo headed for a lunch date. On the other hand, her baby recently completed 2 months. Take a look:

Read Alia Bhatt's inspiring advice for fans

During a recent interview with The Glass Magazine, Alia Bhatt shared an inspiring piece of advice she wishes to convey to people. According to Alia, the strongest connection that we have is our instinct along with the gut feeling that comes from within. Highlighting the importance of how mistakes are a part of life, she advised everyone to allow themselves to make those mistakes.

The actress further added, "The way you allow it is to not fight it, and to take the onus of responsibility and say ‘I’m sorry I made a mistake. I was not able to ace that exam’. But it’s also connected to your instinct. Maybe you didn’t ace the exam because you’re not really into that subject. So it’s okay. Allow yourself to fail.”

Have a look at BTS pic of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter

Siddharth Anand took to his Instagram stories and shared a behind-the-scenes snap of Fighter starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. The picture offers uniformed Air Force officers seated on both sides of a huge table. A man can be seen holding the camera and shooting for the scene, in the BTS picture. “#FighterBTS,” wrote Siddharth Anand.

BTS pictures of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai released

The makers of the superhit film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai shared behind-the-scenes photos from the movie's sets. The images feature Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Farah Khan, Kajol, Karan Johar, and others getting captured at different moments in the film.

Sharing the pictures, the makers captioned it, “Before you go down memory lane at the cinemas again, here's a glimpse of everything that went on behind the scenes! Experience the magic of cinema & #KuchKuchHotaHai on 15th October.”

