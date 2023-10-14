Bollywood Newswrap, Oct 14: Salman Khan spills deets about Tiger 3, celebs celebrate India’s win against Pakistan and more

Bollywood, as always, kickstarted this weekend on a high note with multiple events happening and several exciting updates getting revealed. On October 14, 2023, Saturday, superstar Salman Khan shared some exciting details about his highly anticipated upcoming movie Tiger 3. The B'town celebs are currently celebrating India's win against Pakistan at the World Cup 2023 match that was held in Ahmedabad.

Now, let's have a look at the Top 5 news of October 14, Saturday, here:

Salman Khan spills deets about Tiger 3

The Bollywood superstar is set to release the third installment of the Tiger franchise, which has been titled Tiger 3, this Diwali. Ahead of today's India vs Pakistan match, Salman Khan visited the Star Sports studio to promote the upcoming spy movie and spilled some exciting details. The celebrated actor revealed that Tiger 3 action is 10 fold bigger when compared to the previous installments in the franchise.

"The entire team including Katrina Kaif, me, and Aditya Chopra have worked really hard on this film. The excitement people have to watch this film is something I have never seen in my whole career," stated Salman Khan, who is all excited about the Tiger 3 trailer release.

Bollywood stars celebrate India's big win against Pakistan

The renowned celebs of Bollywood, including popular stars Sunny Deol, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and many others joined the entire country in celebrating India's big win against Pakistan at the World Cup 2023 match, which was held in Ahmedabad. The B'town actors took to their respective X and Instagram handles and dropped special posts, congratulating team India.

Have a look at some of the celebs' posts below:

Priyanka Chopra to host MAMI Fest in Mumbai, says Reports

According to the latest reports by News18, Priyanka Chopra is set to host the opening night of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, which is slated to be held from October 27 to November 5, this year. The actress, who is the Chairperson of the festival, will be joined by Executive Director, Isha Ambani. Some of the biggest names of Bollywood are expected to grace the event.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra to host MAMI fest in Mumbai; Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan to attend: Report