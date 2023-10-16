Bollywood Newswrap, Oct 16: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 trailer is out, SRK, Kajol-Rani’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai clocks 25 years and more

Bollywood has had a great day on October 16, 2023, Monday, with the releases of some highly awaited movie updates, and quite a few grand events. The much-awaited Tiger 3 trailer was finally dropped on social media on Monday, and it immediately created quite a stir among the film fanatics. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji's iconic movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completed 25 glorious years of its release.

Now, have a look at the Top 5 Bollywood news of October 16, 2023, Monday, here:

Tiger 3 trailer is out

The official trailer of Tiger 3, the much-awaited third installment of the spy thriller franchise headlined by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, was released on October 16, Monday. As expected, the promising trailer has highly impressed both the loyal fans of the YRF spy universe, as well as cine-goers and has raised expectations over the movie.

Along with the lead pair Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, popular actor Emraan Hashmi, who is set to enter the spy universe as the lead antagonist of Tiger 3, has clearly impressed the audiences with his menacing presence in the official trailer.

Watch the Tiger 3 trailer below:

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai clocks 25 years

The romantic movie, which marked the directorial debut of Karan Johar, turned 25 on October 16, Monday. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai featured a stellar star cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji in lead roles, and Salman Khan in a much-loved cameo appearance. The cast and crew members of KKHH took to their respective social media handles and celebrated the proud occasion, by dropping special posts.

