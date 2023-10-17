Bollywood Newswrap, Oct 17: Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon receive National Awards, Emraan Hashmi’s Tiger 3 new poster out and more

The Indian film industry, especially Bollywood had a highly eventful day on October 17, Tuesday. The 69th National Film Awards were distributed at the grand event held in New Delhi, today. Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, and Allu Arjun, the popular stars of Bollywood and Telugu cinema who won the Best Actor awards, attended the event in style. Meanwhile, team Tiger 3 dropped a new poster of the movie, featuring its lead antagonist Emraan Hashmi.

Now, let's have a look at the Top 5 Bollywood news of October 17, Tuesday, below:

Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon and others receive National Film Awards

It was a proud day for Indian cinema, as some of the finest talents received the top most honor for cinema in our country - the 69th National Film Awards, at the grand event which was held in New Delhi. Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon, the renowned Bollywood actresses who won the Best Actress awards for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi, respectively, and Allu Arjun, the Telugu superstar who won the Best Actor award for Pushpa, received their Rajat Kamal at the ceremony.

Alia Bhatt arrived at the event with her husband, popular actor Ranbir Kapoor. Kriti Sanon was accompanied by her parents, Rahul Sanon and Geeta Sanon. Allu Arjun, on the other hand, attended the event with his lovely wife, Allu Sneha Reddy.

Have a look at Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun, and Kriti Sanon's picture from the ceremony:

Emraan Hashmi's poster from Tiger 3 out

As you may know, Emraan Hashmi took social media by storm with his menacing appearance as lead antagonist of Tiger 3, in the recently revealed teaser. Leading man Salman Khan and the rest of the team finally dropped Hashmi's character poster from the movie on social media on October 17, Tuesday. The popular star is set to play the role of Aatish, in the much-awaited movie.

Have a look at Emraan Hashmi's new poster from Tiger 3:

Waheeda Rehman receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

The legendary actress, who is best known for her illustrious work in Indian cinema, received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 69th National Film Awards ceremony. Waheeda Rehman received the honor for her lifetime contribution to Indian cinema, along with a standing ovation from the audience. The veteran actress, as always, looked gorgeous in an off-white saree, and statement green layered necklace.

Watch Waheeda Rehman's video from the National Film Awards event, below:

Hrithik Roshan surprises fans with his transformation for Fighter

The Bollywood superstar recently took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a before-after post, revealing his amazing physical transformation. Hrithik Roshan has undergone this major transformation for his role in the upcoming aerial action movie, Fighter. The talented actor's new physique has clearly impressed both his fans, as well as his lady love Saba Azad.

Have a look at Hrithik Roshan's Instagram post, below:

Kareena Kapoor Khan's The Buckingham Murders to screen at MAMI Fest

The Buckingham Murders, the upcoming crime drama that stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role, is set to get screened at the Mami Film Festival. The Hansal Mehta directorial will be screened as the Opening Film of the prestigious film festival, which is set to start on October 27, 2023.

Have a look at Hansal Mehta's Instagram post:

