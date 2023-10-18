Bollywood Newswrap, Oct 18: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon bond at National Awards ceremony, Kiara Advani on Sidharth Malhotra and her personal life and more

As always, Bollywood had an interesting Wednesday on October 18, 2023. From the neverending pictures and videos from its beloved stars from the recently held National Film Award ceremony to some interesting interviews of popular stars coming out, it was quite an entertaining day for film fanatics. While National award winners Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon were seen bonding with each other post the event, Kiara Advani gave her fans some insights into her relationship with hubby Sidharth Malhotra.

Now, let's have a look at the Top 5 Bollywood news of October 18, Wednesday, here...

Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon bond at the National Film Awards ceremony

The talented Bollywood actresses, who both won the 69th National Film Awards for Best Actress, are now winning the internet with their newfound friendship. Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon clearly bonded with each other while attending the ceremony, and posed together for quite a lot of pictures which were clicked by the former's husband, Ranbir Kapoor.

When Kriti Sanon dropped some lovely clicks with her fellow winners on Instagram, Alia Bhatt shared it on her Instagram story with a fun caption, wishing her new 'neighbor'. The Mimi actress later reshared Gangubai Kathiawadi star's Instagram story and stated that she can't wait to meet Alia and Ranbir's little daughter Raha.

Have a look Alia and Kriti's Instagram banter, below:

Kiara Advani opens up about hubby Sidharth Malhotra and her personal life

In her recent interview with Femina, Kiara Advani opened up about hubby Sidharth Malhotra and revealed why she always chose to keep her personal life, private. According to the popular actress, both of them consciously put an effort to 'safeguard' their relationship right from the beginning, especially before they got married. The actress also added that both of them never wanted their love life to overshadow their professional accomplishments in any way.

Sidharth Malhotra expresses excitement on Shershaah's National Film Award win

The popular actor is currently on a high after his acclaimed movie Shershaah won a special jury award at the 69th National Film Award. In an Exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sidharth Malhotra expressed his happiness over the major achievement and stated that he is forever grateful to Captain Vikram Batra's family for trusting the team with their family's story.

