Bollywood Newswrap, Oct 18: Tiger 3 director Maneesh Sharma opens up about Salman Khan starrer, Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday spotted together, and more

Tiger 3 director Maneesh Sharma opens up about Salman Khan starrer

Maneesh Sharma, the director of the highly anticipated spy thriller Tiger 3, recently opened up about the Salman Khan starrer. Interestingly, the filmmaker revealed that the teaser and trailer have only revealed just about 1 percent of what the movie has in store for its audiences. Sharma confirmed that the most exciting scenes of the movie were not included in any of its promo video, and are kept exclusively for big screens.

The filmmaker further added why it is important to maintain the surprise element for the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer, as it marks the third installment of one of the most-loved movie franchises of Bollywood. Maneesh Sharma believes that the Tiger 3 team wants the audiences to have a 'Diwali Dhamaka' with the much-awaited movie.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday's dinner date videos and pics go viral

The rumoured young couple of Bollywood, who stepped out for a dinner date in Mumbai city recently, is now winning the internet with their romantic pictures and videos. Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are now setting social media on fire with their crackling chemistry in the inside pictures from the date night, which is now widely loved by their fans.

