Bollywood Newswrap, Oct 19: Tiger Shroff joins Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again, Salman Khan-Arijit Singh team up for Tiger 3 and more

Bollywood had quite an exciting day on October 19, 2023, Thursday, with some exciting updates that came out, and a few important events that took place. Interestingly, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again cast got bigger and better with young actor star Tiger Shroff's addition. Meanwhile, Salman Khan is all set to join hands with talented singer Arijit Singh for the first time, for his upcoming project Tiger 3.

Here we present the Top 5 Bollywood news of October 19, Thursday. Have a look...

Tiger Shroff's first look from Singham Again is out

Ajay Devgn and director Rohit Shetty, who are set to return with the third installment of the Singham franchise, welcomed Tiger Shroff to his squad as the new officer. The action star is set to join the Rohut Shetty Cop universe by playing the role of ACP Satya, a Special Task Force officer in Singham Again. The rest of the cast members, including 'Simmba' Ranveer Singh and 'Lady Singham' Deepika Padukone welcomed Tiger to the squad in style.

Have a look at Rohit Shetty's Instagram post, below:

ALSO READ: Singham Again: Tiger Shroff’s FIRST LOOK as ACP Satya is out, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh welcome him to squad

Salman Khan and Arijit Singh to team up for Tiger 3

Interestingly, the Bollywood superstar is now set to join hands with the celebrated singer for the first time in his career, for a song in his upcoming spy action movie, Tiger 3. Salman Khan took to his official social media handle and dropped a post, announcing the release of the first single from Tiger 3. The actor also confirmed that he is finally joining hands with Arijit Singh for the song, in his post.

Have a look at Salman Khan's X (formerly Twitter) post, below:

ALSO READ: Tiger 3: Salman Khan-Arijit Singh collab first time in Leke Prabhu Ka Naam; fans call it 'deadly combination'

Sunny Deol celebrates 66th birthday

The senior action superstar of Bollywood, Sunny Deol celebrated his birthday on October 19, Thursday. The Gadar 2 actor celebrated his birthday with his sons Karan Deola and Rajveer Deol and was seen grooving to Dhol beats. Deol's siblings Bobby Deol and Esha Deol, sons Karan and Rajveer, cousin Abhay Deol, and others showered love on the actor with special social media posts.

Watch Sunny Deol's video below:

ALSO READ: Happy birthday Sunny Deol: Esha Deol, Bobby Deol, Kajol-Ajay Devgn, and others shower love on actor

Advertisement

The Archies song 'Sunoh' is out

The highly awaited first single from The Archies, the upcoming Zoya Akhtar directorial which is slated to be released on Netflix, is finally out. The fun picturization of the 'Sunoh' song features Agastya Nanda, who plays the titular character Archie Andrews, lip-syncing. The Sunoh song is penned by Javed Akhtar, and composed by Ankur Tewari and The Islandes. Tejas, Shivam Mahadevan, and Dot have lent voices to the first single of The Archies.

Watch 'Sunoh' song from The Archies:

ALSO READ: The Archies song Sunoh OUT: Agastya Nanda croons beautifully, Suhana Khan moves in skates in Riverdale