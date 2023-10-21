Bollywood Newswrap, Oct 21: Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki poster out, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s wedding video to play on KWK 8 and more

From the release of Shah Rukh Khan's first poster from Dunki, to update on Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s appearance on Koffee With Karan 8, here are the Top 5 Bollywood news of Oct 21, Saturday

Written by Akhila Menon Updated on Oct 21, 2023   |  11:32 PM IST  |  4.4K
Shah Rukh Khan, Dunki, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Koffee With Karan 8
Key Highlight

October 21, Saturday brought quite a lot of exciting news and special updates from Bollywood, as always. The die-hard fans of Shah Rukh Khan received a major surprise in the form of an official poster from his upcoming project, Dunki. Meanwhile, the latest reports suggest that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding video, which the star couple kept away from media, might get played in the much-awaited Koffee With Karan 8 episode.

Now, let's have a look at the Top 5 Bollywood news of October 21, Saturday...

Shah Rukh Khan's first poster from Dunki is out

The highly awaited first poster of Dunki, the upcoming social comedy-drama featuring leading man Shah Rukh Khan dropped on social media as a big surprise for the superstar's fans and cine-goers. The highly promising poster of the Rajkumar Hirani directorial features King Khan in an army officer's attire as he looks into a barren hand. 

'A soldier's journey to keep a promise," reads the poster, which hints that director Hirani is set to make a comeback with a heartwarming movie experience. The promising poster also revealed that the Shah Rukh Khan starrer will hit the screens overseas on December 21, 2023, a day before its release in India. 

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's first poster from Dunki, below:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding video to be played on Koffee With Karan 8?

If the latest reports are to be believed, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding video, which the star couple has always kept away from the media and their followers, is finally set to be revealed. The latest updates by Hindustan Times suggest that the much-in-love couple's wedding video will be played in the pilot episode of the much-awaited show Koffee With Karan 8. However, we'll have to wait till DeepVeer's Koffee With Karan 8 episode promo drops, to get an official confirmation.

