Bollywood Newswrap, Oct 23: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam out, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s KWK 8 promo wins internet and more

Bollywood witnessed quite a lot of exciting events on October 23, 2023, Monday, on the special occasion of Maha Navami. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the popular stars finally released their much-awaited Leke Prabhu Ka Naam song from their upcoming project Tiger 3. Meanwhile, the highly anticipated first promo of Koffee With Karan 8, the upcoming Karan Johar show featuring popular star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh has been dropped on social media.

Here we present the Top 5 Bollywood news of October 23, 2023, Monday. Have a look...

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam out

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the popular Bollywood stars dropped the first single of Tiger 3, the peppy number Leke Prabhu Ka Naam on social media, on October 23, Monday. The unique number, which is sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi, is composed by the senior musician Pritam, and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Vaibhavi Merchant has handled the dance choreography. The Leke Prabhu Ka Naam song has clearly won the hearts of the audience with Salman Khan's impeccable swag, and Katrina Kaif's electrifying dance moves.

Watch the Leke Prabhu Ka Naam song video from Tiger 3, below:

ALSO READ: Tiger 3 song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam OUT: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif’s oomph and Arijit Singh’s vocals are match made in heaven

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s Koffee With Karan 8 promo wins internet

The much-awaited first promo of Koffee With Karan 8, featuring celebrated Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, was finally dropped on social media on the special occasion of Maha Navami.

The Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela pair, who are seen twinning in black outfits in the promising promo, are now winning the internet with their extraordinary chemistry, and companionship. The promo hints that the loyal fans of Karan Johar's show are in for a great treat, with the pilot episode of the show.

Watch Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's first promo from Koffee With Karan 8, below:

ALSO READ: Koffee with Karan 8 Promo: Netizens gush over Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone; 'Blockbuster episode loading'

Legendary cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi, father of actor Angad Bedi passes away

The veteran cricketer and former Indian team captain Bishan Singh Bedi passed away at the age of 77. The legend is survived by his wife Anju Bedi and son Angad Bedi, the renowned Bollywood actor. Some of the biggest names from Bollywood, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Rampal, Suniel Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, and others condoled the demise of Bishan Singh Bedi on social media.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bishan Singh Bedi passes away: Virat Kohli, Vicky Kaushal, Riteish Deshmukh and other celebs mourn his loss

Rani Mukerji performs Dhunuchi dance with cousin Tanishaa

In a recent video which is now going viral on social media, Rani Mukerji, who celebrated Durga Puja with her family in the traditional Bengali style was seen performing the Dhunuchi dance with her cousins, including actress Tanishaa Mukerji, in a recent video.

Have a look at Rani Mukerji's video, below:

ALSO READ: WATCH: Rani Mukerji performs Dhunuchi dance during Durga Puja celebrations; Tanishaa Mukerji joins

Armaan Malik gets officially engaged to Aashna Shroff

The renowned musician officially got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, influencer Aashna Shroff in an intimate ceremony that was held in the presence of their family members and close friends, on October 23, Monday. Armaan Malik and his soon-to-be-wife took to their official Instagram handles and announced the exciting news with special posts, recently.

ALSO READ: Armaan Malik-Aashna Shroff get engaged in formal ring ceremony, singer drops PICS of duo’s special day