Bollywood Newswrap, Oct 24: Bollywood celebs extend Dussehra wishes, Ranbir Kapoor drops major updates on Ramayana-Brahmastra 2 and more

October 25, 2023, Tuesday was indeed a special occasion, as the nation celebrated the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. Many renowned celebs of Bollywood, including Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, and many others took to their official social media handles and wished their fans and followers, with special posts. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor, who recently had a conversation with Zoom TV, dropped some highly exciting updates on his upcoming projects, including Ramayana and Brahmastra 2.

Have a look at the Top 5 Bollywood news of October 24, Tuesday, here...

Bollywood celebs extend Dussehra wishes

On the special occasion of Dussehra, the renowned celebs of the Hindi film industry including Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and many others took to their official social media handles and wished their fans and followers with special posts.

While Kumar, Alia, Shraddha, and others posted their wishes on their Instagram stories, Katrina posted her pictures from a Navratri event on her handle and wished her fans. Roshan, on the other hand, took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and penned a heartfelt note.

Check out Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif's posts, below:

Ranbir Kapoor drops major updates on Ramayana and Brahmastra 2

The Bollywood star, who recently had a conversation with his fans on Zoom, opened up about his highly anticipated upcoming projects Ramayana and Brahmastra 2 and dropped some major updates. Ranbir Kapoor, who opened up about the epic drama, stated that nothing much has been finalized yet, as it is a massive project that needs much work.

When it comes to Brahmastra 2, the talented actor confirmed that the script of the Ayan Mukerji directorial has been finalized. Ranbir Kapoor added that the team is all set to kickstart the shooting of the project, by the end of 2024. He also added that they have taken notes from the criticism, and are committed to not repeating the mistakes in the sequel.

ALSO READ: Brahmastra 2: Ranbir Kapoor shares update on sequel; addresses criticism on ‘missing chemistry’ in first film

Kajol and Rani Mukerji to grace Koffee With Karan 8

As per the reports by India Today, renowned Bollywood actresses Kajol and Rani Mukerji, who are also real-life cousins, are set to grace the popular show Koffee With Karan Season 8. The duo, who appeared in Karan Johar's show together for the last time in 2007, have reportedly given their green signals to the eighth season, and are expected to shoot the episode soon.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 8: Kajol and Rani Mukerji to grace Karan Johar's show together after 16 years?

Shahid Kapoor's Deva first look out

The highly anticipated first look of Deva, the upcoming movie that stars Shahid Kapoor in the titular role, is finally dropped on social media, on the special occasion of Dussehra. The project, which is touted to be an intense thriller, is helmed by renowned Malayalam filmmaker Roshan Andrews. Pooja Hegde is playing the female lead in Deva, which is slated to hit the screens on October 11, 2024.

Have a look:

ALSO READ: Deva: Shahid Kapoor's thriller with Pooja Hegde to release on THIS date; makers drop intriguing FIRST look

Tara Sutaria is NOT joining hands with Kartik Aaryan for Aashiqui 3

After Kartik Aaryan and Tara Sutaria's pictures from their recent dinner date went viral on social media, it was rumored that the young actors are set to share the screen in the upcoming romantic drama Aashiqui 3. However, director Anurag Basu put an end to all speculations and confirmed that Tara is not a part of the project. The female lead of Aashiqui 3 is not finalized yet.

ALSO READ: Aashiqui 3: Anurag Basu clears air on rumors of Tara Sutaria being cast opposite Kartik Aaryan in the film