Bollywood Newswrap, Oct 25: Ranveer Singh spills beans on wedding with Deepika Padukone ahead of KWK 8 appearance; Karan Johar on collab with Shah Rukh Khan

Ranveer Singh spills beans on wedding with Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will be appearing for the first time as a couple to grace Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan 8. Ahead of the episode premiere, the couple sat for an interview with The Times of India where they spoke about their wedding. The Simmba actor revealed that Deepika took around 8-10 months to find their wedding location

He said, “Deepika had taken some time out to curate the wedding and planned it in a span of 8-10 months." The Jawan actress stated that she wanted her wedding to take place in India since they are rooted here but she came across Lake Como which was a beautiful location.

Deepika said, "Having an Indian wedding on a beach is not the ideal thing, this worked out well because it had the nature and the water and it could hold just the amount of people we wanted there."

Dunki teaser to be attached to Tiger 3

According to Bollywood Hungama, the first teaser of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki will be attached to Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 in cinema halls all across the world.

A source told the portal, "Dunki is the next biggest Indian feature film after Tiger 3 and it's the most obvious call to bring out the teaser with this actioner reaching out to a wide section of audience. All it took was a call from SRK to his two friends, Aditya Chopra and Salman Khan."

Shraddha Kapoor spotted driving around in new car

Shraddha Kapoor bought a brand new red Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica on Dusshera. Today, on October 25th, the Aashiqui 2 actress was spotted driving around in her new car. When the paparazzi asked her where she was heading, the Ok Jaanu actress revealed that she was heading for a mandir. In the video, Kapoor can be heard saying, "Gaadi nahi rath hai (it's a chariot, not a car)."

Ranbir Kapoor reveals his top three all-time favorite movies

During a recent interaction with fans on Zoom, Ranbir Kapoor revealed his top three all-time favorite movies. He mentioned three iconic films of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, respectively. The Animal actor said, “Top three all-time (favorite films) mai bolunga Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, phir Rang De Basanti… ek Shah Rukh ho gaya ek Aamir ho gaya, ek Salman ki bhi bol deta hun, Bajrangi Bhaijaan (I would say Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, then Rang De Basanti... one is Shah Rukh's, one is Aamir's, now I’ll mention one of Salman’s as well, Bajrangi Bhaijaan).”

Karan Johar opens up on collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan

During our Pinkvilla Masterclass, Karan Johar revealed that Shah Rukh Khan will not be appearing in Koffee With Karan 8 as the superstar deserves his silence. Then, the audience member said that hopefully both Karan and SRK would make a movie together. In response, the filmmaker said, "Very very soon, hopefully."

