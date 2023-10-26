Bollywood Newswrap, Oct 26: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s KWK 8 episode out, Priyanka Chopra returns to India ahead of MAMI festival; and more

The Bollywood fans and cine-goers had quite an exciting day on Thursday, October 26, 2023, with some highly anticipated releases, updates, and quite a few breaking stories. The most awaited first episode of Koffee With Karan 8, featuring Bollywood star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, dropped on Disney+ Hotstar today. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra announced that she is set to return to India ahead of the prestigious Jio MAMI Film Festival, which will be held in Mumbai.

Have a look at the Top 5 Bollywood news of October 26, Thursday, below:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Koffee With Karan 8 episode out

Koffee With Karan 8, the eighth edition of the famous chat show hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, had its grand premiere on October 16, Thursday, at 12 AM on Disney+ Hotstar. The pilot episode of KWK 8 was graced by the popular star couple of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

The much-in-love couple finally gave a glimpse of their magical wedding day in the show and opened up about their dating days, romantic proposal, grand wedding, and much more. Deepika Padukone and Karan Johar also extensively spoke about their mental health struggles on the show.

Here's a glimpse of the KWK 8 first episode. Have a look:

Priyanka Chopra returns to India ahead of MAMI festival

The celebrated actress, the Chairperson of the Jio MAMI Film Festival, took to her official Instagram handle and confirmed that she is returning to Mumbai, India, to attend this year's event with a special post. As reported earlier, Priyanka Chopra is gearing up to host the opening ceremony of the festival, which will be held on October 27, Friday.

Have a look at Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story:

Katrina Kaif expresses gratitude as fans shower love on Tiger 3 song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam

The celebrated actress, who is on a high with the excellent response to her Tiger 3 song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, co-starring Salman Khan, recently expressed gratitude with a special statement. Katrina Kaif, who stated that the love from fans and audiences keeps her going, called dancing one of her 'true passions.'

Shah Rukh Khan's Ra. One turns 12

As Ra.One, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer that hit the screens in 2011 turned 12, director Anubhav Sinha took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a special BTS picture with his leading man. "Been twelve years today. Learned so much from this experience. It continues to pay in many ways till date. #RaOne," the filmmaker captioned his post.

Check out Anubhav Sinha's post below:

Rohit Shetty shares a glimpse of Singham Again action sequence

The hitmaker took to his official Instagram handle on October 26 and shared a couple of exciting BTS pictures from the sets of Singham Again, his upcoming Ajay Devgn starrer. "WORK IN PROGRESS… #SinghamAgain," Rohit Shetty captioned the pictures, which suggests a massive action set piece involving massive trucks and fire is in store for action movie lovers.

Have a look at the post:

