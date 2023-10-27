Bollywood Newswrap, Oct 27: Priyanka Chopra and others grace MAMI Film Festival opening, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal song Satranga out, and more

Bollywood has had quite an eventful day on October 27, Friday, with a highly prestigious event finally commencing, and some much-awaited updates getting revealed. The much-awaited Jio MAMI Film Festival has finally kickstarted in Mumbai tonight. Priyanka Chopra, the celebrated actress is set to host the opening ceremony of the event, which some of the biggest names in the industry attended. Meanwhile, the makers of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal dropped the second single Satranga from the movie, on social media.

Now, let's have a look at the Top 5 Bollywood news of October 27, Friday...

Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor and others arrive at Jio MAMI opening ceremony

The highly awaited Jio MAMI Film Festival has finally begun in Mumbai in all its glory. Priyanka Chopra, the chairperson of the MAMI Film Festival arrived at the event in style and will be hosting the grand opening ceremony which is held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center in Mumbai. Along with Pee Cee, many popular Bollywood celebs including Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and many others were spotted arriving at the grand event.

Check out videos from Jio MAMI opening ceremony:

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal song Satranga is out

The makers of Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming mass action movie Animal recently took to the official social media handles of T-Series and dropped the second single from the movie. The Satranga song, which is sung by Arijit Singh, features the protagonist's strained dynamics with his beloved wife Geetanjali (played by Rashmika Mandanna), and his family. The melody, which is composed by Shreyas Puranik, is penned by Siddharth and Garima.

Watch the Satranga song from Animal here:

Boman Irani drops major update on Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki

As per the reports by DNA, Boman Irani, who attended the opening of the new CINTAA Complex in Mumbai, revealed that Shah Rukh Khan will hit a hat-trick with his upcoming project Dunki. The senior actor confirmed that the Rajkumar Hirani directorial, which is set to hit the screens in December, this year, has turned out really well.

Kriti Sanon to join hands with Ranveer Singh for Don 3?

According to the recent industry buzz, National award-winning actress Kriti Sanon is currently in talks to play the female lead opposite Ranveer Singh in the highly anticipated third installment of the Don franchise. Reportedly, the actress is keen to be a part of Farhan Akhtar's upcoming directorial venture, which has been titled Don 3. However, Kriti is yet to sign the dotted line.

Karan Johar drops major update on next guests of Koffee With Karan 8

In a recent live chat session with his fans and followers, filmmaker Karan Johar dropped a major update on the next guests of his famous chat show, Koffee With Karan 8. The celebrated host confirmed that the next episode features a sibling duo that the fans will surely love. He further added that the next guests are the 'two very special girls' in his life.

