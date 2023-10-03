Bollywood Newswrap, Oct 3: Salman Khan reflects on completing 35 years in Bollywood; Mahira Khan drops dreamy wedding video

The third day of October 2023 brought numerous exciting news from the Bollywood industry. If you have missed it, worry not, as Pinkvilla presents you with the hot stories that made it to the section of 'Top Stories.' From Salman Khan reflecting on completing 35 years in Bollywood to Pakistani actress Mahira Khan sharing glimpses from her wedding with Salim Karim, here are the top 5 Bollywood news of October 3, 2023.

Salman Khan reflects on completing 35 years in Bollywood

Salman Khan made his acting debut in 1988 with Biwi Ho To Aisi and he completed 35 years in Bollywood recently. The superstar who is gearing up for the release of Tiger 3, opened up about it and said, “People who have loved me since my debut, made me realise on social media that I have completed 35 years in cinema! It is a very special moment for me, filled with nostalgia, love, so much joy and also the pain when things didn’t go as per plan. But I have loved every minute of my journey in the Hindi film industry.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya pose with Kendall Jenner at Paris Fashion Week

A photo of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya posing with Kendall Jenner at Paris Fashion Week has become viral on the internet. The picture shows Kendall wearing a shimmery silver metallic gown and smiling for the camera. She stood next to Aaradhya and held her, while Aishwarya clicked the photo. Aishwarya was adorned in a dazzling brown and golden sequin gown with a see-through cape, paired with golden heels, diamond rings, and earrings, while her daughter Aaradhya wore a black dress. HAVE A LOOK:

Parineeti Chopra's stylist opens up about wedding look actress wanted

In a recent interview with ETimes, Parineeti Chopra's stylists Nidhi Agarwal and Shraddha Lakhani opened up about the wedding look the actress wanted.

Nidhi said, "She (Parineeti )never wanted to be an over-the-top bride. She said, 'I want to have fun. Don't treat me like a heroine. I don't want anybody walking behind me, holding my veil, fixing my dupatta. Nothing.' She said, 'I want to be as comfortable as I can be. I will not wear heels for any of my functions. I will wear flats. Put me in sneakers if you can'."

And, Shraddha added, "Even her mehendi was very minimalistic. She said, 'It's okay if I look like a bridesmaid and not the bride."

Akshay Oberoi to play key role in Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Fighter

In a recent revelation from an inside source, it has been disclosed that Akshay Oberoi will be a pivotal member of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's formidable combat team within the Air Force. Oberoi's character is poised to make a considerable impact in the wider narrative of Fighter, adding an exciting dimension to the dynamic parts of the film.

Akshay says, "I am thrilled to be joining forces with the incredible talents of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in 'Fighter'. Playing a part in their combat team within the Air Force is an honor, and I'm excited to bring a new dimension to this action-packed thriller. My character holds a pivotal role in the grand tapestry of 'Fighter', and I can't wait for audiences to experience the adrenaline-fueled journey we've embarked upon."

Mahira Khan drops dreamy glimpses from wedding with Salim Karim

Mahira Khan took to her Instagram and shared some glimpses from her wedding with Salim Karim. Sharing the dreamy wedding video, the actress wrote, "My Shehzada, Salim." She also shared a beautiful picture of herself posing with Salim. The translated caption read, "Bismillah. Thank you thank God."

