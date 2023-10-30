Bollywood Newswrap, Oct 30: Rohit Shetty's Singham Again story draws reference from Ramayana, Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol to appear in KWK8 second episode, and more

The thirtieth day of October brought a lot of exciting news from the Bollywood industry. From Pinkvilla exclusively learning Singham Again has references of Ramayana to Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol set to grace the second episode of Koffee With Karan 8, many events have happened. In case you have missed any important stories, you can quickly read the top 5 stories curated by Pinkvilla that made it to the 'Hot Section.'

Here are top 5 Bollywood news of October 30, 2023

Rohit Shetty's Singham Again story draws reference from Ramayana

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Rohit Shetty's Singham Again storyboard has taken references from Ramayana. While Ranveer Singh will be seen as Hanuman, the OG of Cop Universe, Ajay Devgn has shades of Lord Ram. The film is set to release next year on August 15.

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol to grace second episode of Koffee With Karan 8

Karan Johar shared the promo of Koffee With Karan 8 revealing the iconic sibling duo Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol will be gracing the second episode of the chat show on November 2.

New episodes of Koffee with Karan 8 drop every Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar.

Salman Khan and Cristiano Ronaldo enjoy conversation in Riyadh

A photo of Salman Khan having a delightful moment with footballer Cristiano Ronaldo in Riyadh won the hearts of fans. The global icons attended a boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou. Take a look:

Is Ananya Panday celebrating 25th birthday in Maldives with rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur?

Ananya Panday turned 25 today, october 30. Ahead of her birthday, the actress and her rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted at Mumbai airport separately which led to speculations of them heading to celebrate the actress's birthday.

On her birthday morning, Ananya gave a sneak peek into her birthday getaway in the Maldives. The picture shared by the actress features a beautiful sea view and a delightful birthday breakfast featuring pancakes and strawberries. She captioned it, "The perfect birthday morning."

Ranveer Singh’s first look as Simmba from Singham Again unveiled

Ranveer Singh revealed his first look as Simmba from Singham Again. Sharing his first look, the actor wrote in the caption, “SABSE NATKHAT, SABSE NIRALA!!! ALA RE ALA, SIMMBA ALA!!! #SinghamAgain.”

His wife and actress Deepika Padukone also shared Ranveer’s look as Simmba from Singham Again on her Instagram post.

