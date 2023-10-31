Bollywood Newswrap, Oct 31: Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol spill about their friendship with Salman Khan at KWK8; Virat Kohli credits Anushka Sharma for changing his life

Here comes the last day of October 2023. The day was filled with lots of exciting news from the Bollywood industry. From Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol talking about their friendship with Salman Khan to Virat Kohli opening up on how meeting with Anushka Sharma changed his life, many events have happened. Let's have a quick look at the top 5 Bollywood news of October 31, 2023.

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol talk about their friendship with Salman Khan

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are set to grace the second episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8 on November 2, Thursday. Ahead of the episode premiere, Pinkvilla exclusively learned about a conversation of the sibling duo that will be happening at the show. The episode sets to delve into the lesser-known friendship saga between Sunny and Salman Khan while Bobby will share insights into how Salman secured him a part in Race 3.

Bobby shared, "Salman told me, 'Dekh jab mera career thik nahi chal raha tha, main tere bhai ke peeth pad chad gaya tha, main aage badha, main Sanjay Dutt ke peeth par chad gaya, main aage badha' (Salman told me, 'Look, when my career wasn't going well, I climbed on your brother's back, I moved forward, I climbed on Sanjay Dutt's back, I moved forward)."

The Animal actor continued, “We call each other mamu. Toh maine usko bola, 'Mamu, toh mujhe tere peeth par chadhne de na (So I told him, 'Mamu, let me climb on your back’). So, then he remembered that, and a couple of years later, I got a phone call from him and he said, 'Mamu shirt utarega, I said haan mamu main kuch bhi karunga' (He said, 'Mamu, will you take off your shirt?' I replied, 'Yes, Mamu, I'll do anything'). So, that's how I got Race."

Virat Kohli credits Anushka Sharma for changing his life

During an interview with Wrogn, Virat Kohli revealed that meeting Anushka Sharma changed him as a person.

Emphasizing the importance of accepting the individuality, personality, and identity of one's spouse, especially when they have their own foundation, the cricketer stated, “When they have a standing of their own, you have to accept it and process it into your system, which is something we didn't grow up with.”

Virat shared, “It forced me to open up my horizon of thinking.” He revealed that it pushed him to consider that life can be lived in different ways. The cricketer revealed that engaging in conversations with Anushka made him understand what goes on in a woman's head and how they perceives the world.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Taimur celebrate Halloween

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of herself along with her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan and Taimur celebrating Halloween 2023. However, Jeh wasn’t present in the picture.

For the occasion, Taimur dressed up in his black-colored skeleton Halloween costume along with his face painted the same. While Kareena and Saif were in casual outfits. Bebo wrote in her caption, “Kids favorite,” along with a string of firecracker emojis, a rainbow, and a heart-eye emoji. Take a look:

Sushmita Sen reveals her own life experiences inspire for Aarya Season 3 role

During an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Sushmita Sen revealed that she drew inspiration from her own life experiences for Aarya Season 3 role, Aarya Sareen.

She said, "No matter how imperfect you are in most of the jobs in your life, the people who love you and whom you call your own are somehow the only ones who lift you up and say that you are still good at it, even if you are not. But when they decide to tell you that you are bad at it, your world comes shattering down."

Sen further added, "This has happened to all of us at some point or another. I think that this itself was enough to draw from real experiences in 'Aarya' to break down the fact that the only place where you could find hope and some sense of belonging has been taken away from you."

Here's how Kiara Advani's first Karwa Chauth preps going on post marrying Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani is set to celebrate her first Karwa Chauth this year. The actress tied the knot with her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra in February 2023. Ahead of the special day, Kiara gave a sneak peek into her first Karwa Chauth preparation. In the picture shared by the actress, her palm can be seen having a cutesy shape designed with henna. Have a look:

