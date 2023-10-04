Bollywood Newswrap, Oct 4: Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 trailer release date revealed; Ranbir Kapoor reportedly gets summoned by ED

The fourth day of October 2023 offered a number of exciting news of Bollywood. In case have missed it, worry not, as Pinkvilla presents you with the hot stories that made it to the section of 'Top Stories.' From Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 trailer date revealed to Ranbir Kapoor reportedly getting summoned by ED, many events have happened. Have a quick read of the top 5 Bollywood news of October 4, 2023.

Here are top 5 Bollywood news of October 4, 2023

Tiger 3 trailer release date revealed

Pinkvilla had earlier exclusively informed that the much-awaited trailer of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 will be released by mid-October. Now, Yash Raj Films, the studio behind the action thriller, has revealed the trailer release date. The official trailer will drop on Monday, October 16, on the internet. YRF's Twitter handle announced this news and wrote, "#Tiger3Trailer coming to roar louder than ever on 16th October. #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan pose with Siddharth Anand, others during Fighter’s Italy shoot

A picture of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Siddharth Anand, Mamta Anand, Bosco Martis, and others chilling together in Italy during the Fighter shoot became viral on social media. Hrithik is seen taking the selfie, while Deepika cutely posing next to him. The team can be seen enjoying coffee time together. Have a look:

Shraddha Kapoor hilariously reacts to netizen asking about her marriage plan

Shraddha Kapoor shared a picture of herself looking super adorable in a pink short dress with her new hairstyle. She captioned the post, “Big head = Big Brain (spouting whale, octopus, and monkey emojis)."

However, a comment that caught fans' attention was a netizen asking the actress about her wedding plans. The person commented, “Marrige kab karogi? (When will you get married?)”. In response to this, the actress quipped, “pados wali Aunty real id se aao (Neighbor aunty, reply from your real id)”. Take a look:

Bhumi Pednekar opens up on women being 'alien' to concept of deriving pleasure

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Thank You For Coming star Bhumi Pednekar opened up on how women are still 'alien' to the concept of deriving pleasure She said, "I don't think a lot of people have experienced it kyunki unko pata hi nahi (because they even know about it). We thought it was our duty and that's why we did not enjoy it Hume kabhi pata hi nahi tha ki isse maza lena hota hai yeh ek important physiological need bhi hai (we did not know that we are supposed to derive pleasure from it and it is also an important physiological need)."

Advertisement

She further added, "This is also important for your mental health, for your sanity, and for so many things. You know unko yeh idea hi nahi tha toh kaise hum baat karenge (they did not have any idea of it so there was no point in starting a discussion). And wo generation to generation aata gaya hai (it's been continuing from generation to generation) and so many young girls don't know that an orgasm is something that they would feel and many of my friends also."

Ranbir Kapoor reportedly gets summoned by ED for THIS reason

As per a source quoted in India Today, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate today, October 6. He has been summoned on the grounds of promoting a subsidiary app which is also promoted by Mahadev Book app promoters. The Animal actor reportedly received money in cash for the promotion.

According to the same portal, the digital evidence compiled by the Enforcement Directorate, a whopping amount of Rs 112 crore was funneled through hawala channels to an event management firm. Sources also disclosed that hotel bookings, totaling a staggering Rs 42 crore, were settled in cash just last month.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor gets summoned by ED for online betting case: Report