Bollywood Newswrap, Oct 5: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's unseen wedding pics, Karan Deol wishes brother Rajveer Deol for debut release Dono

The fifth day of October brought a huge number of exciting news about Bollywood that you wouldn't wanna miss. Pinkvilla presents you the top stories of today that made it to the 'Hot Stories' section. From Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's unseen wedding pictures released to Karan Deol wishing his brother Rajveer Deol the best for debut release Dono, many events have happened. Quickly read the top 5 Bollywood news of October 5, 2023.

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's unseen wedding pictures revealed

Today, October 5, a bunch of unseen wedding pictures of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were released by the official page of the wedding’s photography partner. It offered an album of unseen pictures of the couple from D-Day. The newlyweds look mesmerizing in wedding outfits. Have a look:

Gauri Khan shares adorable family pic with Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Aryan and AbRam

Gauri Khan took to her Instagram and shared an adorable family picture where her husband-actor Shah Rukh Khan, daughter and soon-to-be actress Suhana Khan, and sons Aryan Khan and AbRam can be seen posing together. Sharing the picture, the film producer and fashion designer captioned, "@penguinindia …Design is like a puzzle - all the pieces have to come together to make a complete image #family #happiness #memories #familyfirst." Have a look:

Ranbir Kapoor reportedly not summoned as an accused in the online betting case

News18 stated that Ranbir Kapoor has not been summoned as an accused but to obtain information about money sources after receiving information from sources in the Enforcement Directorate.

The news portal quoted a source mentioning, “Ranbir Kapoor has been summoned to understand the betting business transactions. At this point, he has not been summoned as accused. His questioning is important to know his knowledge about the money sources he received. It will possibly indicate the plans of the promoters and their association. Ranbir Kapoor may not be part of the conspiracy but very important to understand the scam."

Aamir Khan’s next project tentatively titled Sitaare Zameen Par

Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Aamir Khan and RS Prassana have teamed up with an interesting title for their upcoming collaboration. According to sources close to the development, Aamir’s next is tentatively titled Sitaare Zameen Par. “The basic plot of the film is about a sports coach bonding with and training a team of specially-abled kids, much like Taare Zameen Par, which chronicled the journey of a teacher and specially-abled student. The interpersonal relationships in the film and the evolution of lead characters is also very much like the cult classic, which led to Aamir and team zeroing down on the title Sitaare Zameen Par,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added, “The film will be a slice-of-life sport drama, that celebrates life. There is a lot of humor in the screenplay and it rides on a formula that Aamir has mastered over the years – Laughter, Emotions, and Drama."

Karan Deol wishes brother Rajveer Deol 'best' for Dono

Sunny Deol’s elder son, Karan Deol wished his brother Rajveer Deol the 'best' for debut release Dono. Expressing his excitement, he captioned the post, “An extremely special day! From having the same dreams to seeing them getting fulfilled. Super excited to see you on the big screen @the_rajveer_deol. We have seen you working hard for this day. All the best, we are proud of you!”

