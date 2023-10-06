Bollywood Newswrap, Oct 6: Shahid Kapoor reveals Mira Rajput asked him to do Kabir Singh, Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone return post Fighter shoot

Today marks the sixth day of October 2023 and Pinkvilla is here to present you a list of 'Hot Stories' that made it to the Top section as several exciting news of Bollywood came up. Many events have happened from Shahid Kapoor exclusively revealing that Mira Rajput asked him to do Kabir Singh to Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone returning to Mumbai post-Fighter shoot. Take a quick look at the top 5 Bollywood news of October 6, 2023.

Shahid Kapoor reveals wife Mira Rajput asked him to do Kabir Singh

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shahid Kapoor revealed that his wife Mira Rajput actually convinced him to do Kabir Singh.

Talking about the plot of Kabir Singh, he said, "So I was like this guy has done his first film. I have worked in so many movies. The way he personifies this character, I don't know if I'll be able to because people have already seen me in many different characters. And I finished my whole gyaan (knowledge), saying that 'this is my reason, Mira. Mujhe ye film nahi karni chahiye. (I shouldn't do this film)'.

Spilling the beans on how his wife Mira convinced Shahid to do Kabir Singh, the actor added, "She just kept looking at me and after 5 minutes she was like 'just shut up and do it. It's the perfect film for you'. I was like 'really?', she was like 'Yeah. People love to see you in love stories, people love to see you in messed-up characters. This has both! Just do it!' Her thinking was so simple and I had overcomplicated it for myself and I guess it was good I did Kabir Singh." WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

Parineeti Chopra's adorable video of her 'swagat' at Raghav Chadha's house

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha had a fairytale wedding on 24 September in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Now, a new video of Parineeti receiving a grand welcome at her new house in Delhi, just a day after her wedding to Raghav Chadha has surfaced. The actress looked mesmerizing in a lime green suit, while her husband opted for an indo-western look. The video offers glimpses of the grand welcome adorned with decor, firecrackers, and dhol. Watch the video:

Did you know Shahid Kapoor filmed Haider for free?

During the Pinkvilla Masterclass, Shahid Kapoor revealed that he filmed Haider for free. Revealing that it's the only film he has done for free while recalling his conversation with Vishal Bhardwaj, the actor said, "They told me that they wanna make this movie and we need five months of your life and we want you to shave your head and go bald but we can't pay you. So I said 'and what makes you think I'll do it?' and Vishal sir looked at me and said, 'coz its Hamlet and I'm making it." Shahid then agreed to do the film as he realized that they could not afford to make the film if it was loaded with his fee.

Salman Khan spills exciting details about Tiger 3

In a statement, Salman Khan spilled some exciting details about the upcoming Tiger 3 co-starring Katrina Kaif.

He said, "The team has really pushed the envelope of action with Tiger 3. It had to be spectacular. There was no other option. Expect the unexpected from the trailer & the film and get ready for an action entertainer that will have a really intense storyline. For me, Tiger 3’s story is what hooked me instantly. I couldn’t believe what Adi and the team had come up with! This is definitely Tiger’s most dangerous mission and he has to risk his life to stand a chance."

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan return to Mumbai from Italy post Fighter shoot

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan were spotted at the airport as they returned to Mumbai after shooting for their upcoming film, Fighter in Italy. The actress opted for a chic and classy look as usual, and Roshan donned a white t-shirt, blue denim, and a navy blue jacket. Have a look:

