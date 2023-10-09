Bollywood Newswrap, Oct 9: Shah Rukh Khan gets Y+ security; video of Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha taking pheras goes viral

On October 9, Bollywood witnessed a flurry of captivating events and updates related to movies and celebrities. The day was highlighted by trailer releases, unseen wedding videos, and more. In case you missed out on these developments, Pinkvilla has meticulously curated the most engaging narratives in its 'Hot Stories' section for the daily recap. From Shah Rukh Khan getting Y+ security to viral video of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha taking pheras, here are the top five news stories that dominated headlines on October 9, 2023.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of October 9, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan gets Y+ security cover

Pathaan and Jawan actor Shah Rukh Khan, has reportedly been granted Y+ security cover due to potential threats. According to an Indian Express report, security agencies in Maharashtra have elevated Shah Rukh’s security to the Y+ category, citing 'imminent and probable' threats against the superstar. Although Mumbai police sources have acknowledged the heightened security measures, they have chosen not to disclose the specifics of the threats faced by King Khan.

Video of Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s pheras goes viral

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha embarked on their marital journey on September 24 in Udaipur, and a recently surfaced video captures the enchanting moment of the couple taking pheras in a floating mandap. Adding to the romantic ambiance, a singer serenaded the couple with 'O Rangrez,' a heartfelt song from the film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, starring Farhan Akhtar and Sonam Kapoor.

Trailer of Ganapath featuring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Amitabh Bachchan released

Ganapath: A Hero is Born is an upcoming sci-fi action thriller featuring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, with the esteemed Amitabh Bachchan contributing to the star power. The recently unveiled trailer offers a sneak peek into the movie's action-packed sequences and impressive visual effects. Scheduled for a theatrical release on October 20, the film promises an engaging cinematic experience.

Anushka Sharma lauds Virat Kohli, KL Rahul for taking India to victory

Amidst the ongoing Cricket World Cup season, India commenced its campaign yesterday against Australia, securing a victory led by stellar performances from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. Anushka Sharma expressed her admiration for their exceptional knocks by taking to her Instagram Stories today. She shared a post highlighting India’s triumph, featuring the duo, and accompanied it with a blue heart emoji.

Akshay Kumar reacts to trolling for brand advertisement

Akshay Kumar found himself under scrutiny from netizens when an ad featuring him for a brand he had previously declared dissociation from was released. Responding to the controversy, Akshay took to Twitter to clear the air. He tweeted, “‘Returns’ as ambassador? These ads were shot on 13th October, 2021. I have not had anything to do with the brand ever since I publicly announced the discontinuation of the endorsement. They can legally run the already shot ads till the end of next month.”

