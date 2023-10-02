Bollywood Newswrap, October 2: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha drop unique pre-wedding video, Boney Kapoor opens up on wife Sridevi's demise

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The second day of October 2023 was filled with numerous exciting news from the Bollywood industry. If you have missed it, worry not, as Pinkvilla presents you with the top stories that made it to the section of 'Hot Stories.' From Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha sharing unique pre-wedding video to Boney Kapoor opening up on his wife Sridevi's demise, here are the top 5 Bollywood news of October 2, 2023.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha drop unique pre-wedding video

Today, newlyweds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha shared another unique video from their pre-wedding rituals. Sharing the video, the couple captioned it, “Creating new traditions for weddings… no stress, no drama… just enjoying each other and our families and celebrating our love - Chopras vs. Chadhas.” HAVE A LOOK:

Akshay Kumar makes official announcement of Sky Force

Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram and has officially announced his upcoming movie Sky Force. The video offers a glimpse of PM Lal Bahadur Shastri's valuable speech from that era along with the film's official logo. Sharing he video, the actor captioned, “Aaj Gandhi-Shastri Jayanti ke din saara desh keh raha hai- Jai Jawan, Jai Kisaan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhaan (Today on the day of Gandhi-Shastri Jayanti, the whole country is saying - Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Science, Jai Research). No better day than today to announce the incredible story of #SkyForce: Our untold story of India’s first and deadliest airstrike. Give it love, please. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat. 🇮🇳 Presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, Sky Force takes flight in cinemas on 2nd October 2024.”

Navya Naveli Nanda made her debut at Paris Fashion Week

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda made her debut at the Paris Fashion Week and made heads turn as she walked on the ramp in a red dress. her mother Shweta Bachchan cheered for her daughter.

On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also graced the Paris Fashion Week with her presence. She strutted in style wearing a mesmerizing brown and golden ensemble featuring an elegant cape.

Virat Kohli reportedly flew to Mumbai due to emergency amid wife Anushka Sharma's second pregnancy rumors

According to new reports, Anushka Sharma is expecting a second baby. Reportedly, Team India arrived at the Trivandrum Domestic Airport for its ODI World Cup warm-up session against the Netherlands sans Virat Kohli on Sunday, October 1. The cricketer reportedly took permission from the team management and left for Mumbai due to a personal emergency. According to Cricbuzz, a source from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stated that Kohli is expected to join the team on Monday by confirming the development. This change in the cricketer's schedule comes amid rumors of his wife and Indian actress Anushka's second pregnancy.

Boney Kapoor opens up on wife Sridevi's demise

During a chat with The New Indian, Boney Kapoor opened up on Sridevi’s sudden demise. He said, “It was not a natural death; it was an accidental death. I had decided not to speak about it because I spoke about it for almost 24 or 48 hours together when I was being investigated and interrogated. In fact, the officers said we had to go through this because there was a lot of pressure from Indian media. And they discovered there was no foul play. I went through all the tests, including lie detector tests and all those things. And then, of course, the report which came, clearly stated it was accidental.”

Boney further added, “She often used to starve; she wanted to look good. She wanted to make sure she was in good shape, so that on-screen, she looked good. From the time she was married to me, she had blackouts on a couple of occasions, and the doctor kept on saying she had a low BP issue.”

