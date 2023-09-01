Bollywood Newswrap, Sep 1: Kareena Kapoor’s The Buckingham Murders to premiere at BFI London FF, Manish announces production house

Today is the first day of September 2023. Like the previous month, the start of September provided entertainment lovers with lots of exciting news about Bollywood. In case you have missed the important stories, Pinkvilla presents you with the 'Top Stories' to make you stay updated. From Kareena Kapoor Khan's The Buckingham Murders going to premiere at the BFI London Film Festival to Manish Malhotra announcing his production house; here are the top 5 Bollywood news of September 1, 2023.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's The Buckingham Murders to premiere at BFI London Film Festival

On September 1, taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor Khan announced that her film The Buckingham Murders is going to be premiered at the BFI London Film Festival on October 14 and 15, 2023. The film is jointly written by Aseem Arora, Raghav Raj Kakker, and Kashyap Kapoor and directed by Hansal Mehta.

Announcing the news, Kareena captioned, “The Buckingham Murders’ a journey that @hansalmehta, @ektarkapoor and I took is premiering at the 67th BFI London Film Festival. It is an atmospheric thriller, that explores themes of loss, closure and the immigrant experience. What makes this moment even more special is that it’s one of the three films from India that made it to the festival! If you happen to be in the UK, we hope you can watch it, it’s being shown at the Curzon Mayfair on 14th and 15th October.”

Fans speculate 'Don 3 confirmed' as Kiara Advani spotted outside Excel office

A video on Instagram shows Kiara Advani leaving the Excel Entertainment office in Khar, Mumbai on September 1. As soon as the video was shared on social media, fans started speculating that she would be the female lead in Don 3.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with BBC Asian Network, Farhan Akhtar was asked to name the lead heroine in the film. He responded that the decision was in the process of being finalized and that he would announce her name at the right time. He said, “Well it’s all work in progress. I don’t wanna get ahead of myself and say something that I may have to take back for any other reason but as and when it happens, you’ll know.”

Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively learned that the makers of the project are in talks with Kiara Advani.

Female lead opposite Kartik Aaryan for Aashiqui 3 not finalized

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the rumors of Kannada actress Akanksha Sharma headlining the female lead in Aashiqui 3 are untrue.

A source exclusively revealed to Pinkvilla that the recent rumors surrounding the casting of Aashiqui 3 are untrue. “The actress is yet to be finalized. Once that is done, director Anurag Basu will officially announce the name, which they have cast opposite Kartik Aaryan,” stated the source.

Last year Pinkvilla reached out to producer Mukesh Bhatt regarding more details on the female lead. He disclosed, “We are still looking. I am going through a very extensive search. We want to introduce a new face for Aashiqui 3.” He further added that the shooting will begin next year. “We are getting our script ready,” said Bhatt.

Ayushmann Khurrana to begin training for Sourav Ganguly's biopic

According to a report by Mid-Day, it is being said that Dream Girl 2 star Ayushmann Khurrana will be essaying the role of the former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly who is widely known as Dada in his biopic. In fact, according to some new reports, the filming of this Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth directorial will start from December onwards.

Radhika Apte to headline first movie of Manish Malhotra's production house

On September 1, renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra announced the launching of his production house called Stage 5 Productions. Radhika Apte is set to headline the first film of his production house.

On the same day, the fashion designer announced the first movie that is set to board from his new production house. Sharing the clapboard where the details of the film Train From Chhapraula are written, Manish captioned "Today we boarded the #Train from Chhapraula ‘with @radhikaofficial @divyenndu @anshumaan_pushkar @sauraseni1 @sharat_saxena @kushakapila and @anuragkashyap10 directed by @tiscaofficial produced by #jyotideshpande @malhotra_dinesh @officialjiostudios @stage5production."

