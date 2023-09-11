Bollywood Newswrap, Sep 11: Akshay Kumar congratulates Shah Rukh Khan on Jawan triumph; Riteish Deshmukh addresses Genelia's pregnancy rumors

It's the 11th day of September 2023. The entertainment industry buzzed with exciting events with Bollywood celebrities making headlines for different reasons. If you have missed it due to a busy schedule, worry not, as Pinkvilla presents you with the top stories that made it to the section of 'Hot Stories.' From Akshay Kumar congratulating Shah Rukh Khan on Jawan's triumph to Riteish Deshmukh addressing his wife Genelia Deshmukh's pregnancy rumors, many events happened. Take a look at the top 5 Bollywood news of September 11, 2023.

Here are top 5 Bollywood news of September 11, 2023

Akshay Kumar congratulates Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan's triumph

On September 11, Akshay Kumar took to his X (formerly Twitter) and congratulated Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan's blockbuster success. Quoting one of our tweets, Akshay wrote, "What massive success!! Congratulations my jawan Pathaan @iamsrk (clap emoji) Our films are back and how."

Reacting to Akshay's message, SRK replied, "Aap ne Dua maangi na hum sab ke liye toh kaise khaali jayegi. All the best and stay healthy Khiladi! Love u."

Akshay Kumar's Welcome 3 shoot put on hold for THIS reason

The shooting of Akshay Kumar's Welcome 3 was reportedly put on hold after FWICE raised non-payment of dues by Firoz Nadiadwala.

According to the Times of India, The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) recently appealed to Jyoti Deshpande, C.E.O, Viacom 18, and other actors-technicians of Firoz Nadiadwala’s Welcome to the Jungle (Welcome 3) to act upon the producer to pay the balance amount of filmmaker Anees Bazmee, whose cheques have bounced.

BN Tiwari, the president of FWICE told the portal, "We have informed all the actors of the film, including Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani that the federation has issued a non-cooperation on Firoz Nadiadwala for defaulting payments and that they should not shoot for the film unless pending dues of Rs 2 cr is cleared for the technicians."

He further added, "We issued non-cooperation in 2015, but will implement it now, as he has finally begun work on his next film and we will not allow him to shoot it till the payment is cleared."

Sunny Deol pauses Gadar 2 promotions to take father Dharmendra for special treatment to US

According to India Today, Sunny Deol has taken a break from Gadar 2 promotions and has left for the USA along with his father and veteran actor Dharmendra.

The report claimed that Dharmendra and Sunny Deol will be staying in the US for nearly 20 days. The source told the portal, "Dharam sir is currently 87 years old and been have health issues, hence for further treatment, Sunny decided to his father to USA. They will be staying in US for 15-20 days or as long as the treatment goes. There is nothing to worry about."

Pankaj Tripathi inaugurates school library in memory of late father

Pankaj Tripathi inaugurated a school library in his hometown in Bihar, in memory of his late father Pandit Banaras Tiwari. He embarked on a mission to revive the school where he had previously studied. Alongside his elder brother, he took up the endeavor through the Pandit Banaras Tiwari Foundation Trust, a trust established in honor of their beloved parents.

Pankaj said, "In dedicating this library to the cherished memory of my father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari, I hope to instill a lifelong love for knowledge and literature in the hearts of the students of Belsand, Gopalganj. Education is the greatest gift we can give to our future generations, and it is my honor to contribute to their journey of learning."

Riteish Deshmukh brushes off wife Genelia Deshmukh's pregnancy rumors

A recent report on social media speculated whether Genelia D'Souza is pregnant. Amid rumors of Genelia's pregnancy, Riteish Deshmukh rubbished all of the news and said it was untrue.

On Monday morning, Riteish Deshmukh shared a screenshot of the portal speculating about Genelia's pregnancy on jis Instagram Stories. The headline read, "Is Genelia D'Souza pregnant? Fans spot baby bump as she poses with Riteish Deshmukh."

They shared pictures of Genelia and Riteish from a recent event where the actress was seen wearing a blue dress, while Riteish wore a white shirt and blue pants. Sharing the screenshot, Riteish dismissed the rumors of Genelia's pregnancy. He wrote that while he wouldn't mind having more kids, unfortunately, the rumors are false. "I wouldn't mind having 2-3 more but unfortunately this is untrue," he wrote.

