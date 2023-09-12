Bollywood Newswrap, Sep 12: Sanya Malhotra on possibility of Jawan 2 to Ayushmann Khurrana celebrating Dream Girl 2 box office success with fans

Not a single day passes by without exciting events taking place in the Bollywood industry. Like every day, the 12th day of September 2023 was also filled with lots of delightful news as many Bollywood celebrities hit headlines for various reasons. If you in the case have missed stories, check out below as Pinkvilla made a list of top stories from the day that made it to the 'Hot' section. From Sanya Malhotra talking about the sequel to Shah Rukh Khan Jawan to Ayushmann Khurrana hosting a special party to celebrate Dream Girl 2 box office success with fans, take a look at the top 5 Bollywood news of September 12, 2023.

Here are top 5 Bollywood news of September 12, 2023

Sanya Malhotra talks about sequel to Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sanya Malhotra who was recently seen in Jawan talked about the sequel to Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

When asked if there was an extended cut of Jawan, Sanya said that this was the second time somebody had asked her about it. The Jawan actress added, "And that shows how much people love the film and are invested in all of us. I would, as an audience, like to see an extended version as well and I hope they come out of it."

Spilling some beans on Jawan's sequel, Malhotra continued, "If not that, I hope they make Jawan 2 and cast me in it."

Watch the full interview:

Fans stunned as London theater screens second half first of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

A video on the internet has been going viral from London which shows an ardent fan of Shah Rukh Khan went to watch Jawan with utmost excitement, but little did they know that their cinematic experience would be ruined in no time. The audience became flabbergasted as the theater mistakenly played only the second part of Jawan. They can also be seen demanding a refund for their tickets. The video was posted by the fan on her social media handle which went viral on social media. Have a look:

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh congratulate PM Narendra Modi on the G20 summit

Both Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for successfully conducting the G20 summit.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Deepika shared a picture of all the flags from different countries at the venue and wrote, "Congratulations on hosting a ground-breaking G20 summit! A remarkable accomplishment, showcasing our nation's potential to the world. A true testament to our ability to mobilize global action, strengthen solidarity, and lead the way to a brighter future. One Earth. One Family. One Future."

And, Ranveer wrote on his Instagram Stories, "Heartiest congratulations to our Honourable PM @narendramodi ji for hosting a triumphant G20 Summit, uniting nations for a brighter future." By writing the summit's motto, the actor concluded, "One Earth. One Family. One Future."

Shilpa Shetty Kundra talks about Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

During a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Shilpa Shetty revealed that she learned how to face the camera from her first co-star Shah Rukh Khan. She added, Camera ko face kaise karna, aur jis patience ke sath unhone (SRK) mujhe scenes mai help kiya voh bahut hi sukhee moments rahe hai mere liye. (How to face the camera. And, the patience with which he helped me was my sukhee moment)."

On the other hand, speaking about Salman Khan, Shilpa said, "He is all heart. I mean he is a brat. Bahut kaam kiya hai maine unke (Salman Khan) sath lekin I think jinhone unke sath kaam kiya hai woh unko samajhte hai (I have worked with him in a number of films. I think people who have worked with Salman can only understand him)."

Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates Dream Girl 2 box office success with fans by hosting special party

Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday entered the 100-crore club globally. The actor hosted a special party to celebrate the film's box-office success and enjoyed the party with his fans.

Sharing the video of the event, Ayushmann captioned it, "Celebrating the success of #DreamGirl2 with my biggest cheerleaders. Sending 100 crore love and beyond your way!" Watch the video:

