Bollywood Newswrap, Sep 13: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding details revealed, Tiger Shroff-Janhvi Kapoor to team up for Siddharth Anand’s Rambo

On the 13th day of September 2023, the Bollywood industry made some exciting news that you should not miss out. From Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding details revealed to Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor collaborating for Siddharth Anand’s Rambo, let's have a quick read at the top 5 Bollywood news of September 13, 2023.

Here are top 5 Bollywood news of September 13, 2023

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding details revealed

According to a report from India Today, the wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha is scheduled for September 24, 2023. The pre-wedding festivities will reportedly begin on September 23 at two luxurious venues in Udaipur, Rajasthan: The Leela Palace and The Taj Lake Palace.

According to the report, Parineeti will participate in the Choora ceremony, set for 10 a.m. on September 23. Following this, a grand welcome lunch is planned in the afternoon on the same day. The evening will have a grand celebration, where both the soon-to-be-wedded pair and their families will be in attendance. The theme for this soirée is set to be 'Let's party like it's the 90s.'

The above-mentioned portal which has gained access to the invitation card revealed intricate details about the wedding day. The festivities will commence with Raghav's Sehrabandi ceremony at the Taj Lake Palace, starting at 1 p.m. on 24th September, under the theme 'Threads of Blessings.'

According to the report, the Baraat procession will start at 2 pm, leading to the wedding ceremony at the Leela Palace. The theme will be 'Divine Promises - A Pearl White Indian Wedding.' The Jaimala is scheduled for 3:30 p.m., followed by the Pheras at 4 p.m. Then, the Vidai will commence at 6:30 p.m. A grand reception gala, themed 'A Night of Amore,' will be hosted at the hotel, commencing at 8:30 pm.

Shahid Kapoor to reunite Sanjay Leela Bhansali for big commercial film

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shahid Kapoor are in talks for a big commercial film.

A source close to the development revealed, "Shahid and SLB have mutual respect for each other and are discussing the idea of collaborating on a special project. It’s an out-and-out masala entertainer, and the script has been completely developed by Bhansali’s team of writers. The filmmaker has been actively working towards casting the film over the last few months, and is having detailed conversations with Shahid on the permutation and combinations with regards to film."

“It’s in very early stages of discussion at the moment and there is no director associated to the script. Once Shahid agrees in principle on the script, Bhansali will scout for a director, as he wishes to get a top director on board the project. It’s a very commercial script, on the lines of two other films produced by SLB, Rowdy Rathore and Gabbar Is Back. SLB and team are hopeful on Shahid to come on board the film,” the source concluded.

Sanya Malhotra on similarities between Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sanya Malhotra recently revealed some similarities between her Jawan co-star Shah Rukh Khan, and Dangal co-star Aamir Khan. She said, “Their passion for what they are doing. I think they love acting, they love filmmaking and they both have been entertaining us for so long. I mean how do they consistently make such good films? That has been a constant thing.”

Release of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal was postponed for THIS reason

In an interview with India Today, Bhushan Kumar, managing director of T-Series and producer of the film Animal, revealed the real reason behind the postponement of Ranbir Kapoor starrer.

He said that they had to push the initial release back due to some left-over work on the film. Bhushan added, "If you see, the advance booking for Jawan was huge in the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh markets, which is the South market. My director, actors, and heroine are from the South. ‘Animal’ is a pan-Indian film, so we are planning to do it in multiple languages, which is not just limited to dubbing in different languages. We want to promote it all over, like Jawan did."

Animal will be released on December 1, 2023.

Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor to collaborate for Siddharth Anand’s Rambo

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Janhvi Kapoor will be featuring opposite Tiger Shroff in the Rambo adaptation. Janhvi will be seen essaying the role of the leading lady in this Rohit Dhawan-directed action drama. This marks her first on-screen collaboration with Tiger.

"Tiger and Janhvi are finally working together after several attempts in the past. Janhvi’s character details in Rambo are being kept under wraps at the moment, but she plays a pivotal role crucial to the storyline. Both actors have known each other for years and are excited to finally collaborate professionally," a source close to the project told us. Tiger and Janhvi were earlier supposed to come together for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and then in Jagan Shakti’s next untitled action thriller, but it didn’t work out owing to conflicting schedules.

The Rambo remake is tentatively scheduled to go on floors in January 2024.

