Bollywood Newswrap, Sep 14: Chak De India actor Rio Kapadia no more to Deepika Padukone on equation with Shah Rukh Khan

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Another day in the Bollywood industry that was filled with lots of news. It was a mix of both sad and good news that made headlines. From Chak De! India actor Rio Kapadia's demise to Deepika Padukone opened up about her equation with Jawan co-star Shah Rukh Khan; have a quick read at the top 5 Bollywood news of September 14, 2023.

Here are top 5 Bollywood news of September 14, 2023

Chak De! India actor Rio Kapadia passed away

Veteran actor Rio Kapadia has passed away at the age of 66. He is best known for his roles in Chak De! India, Dil Chahta Hai, Mardaani, and others.

Late Rio Kapadia was last seen in Made In Heaven Season 2. According to a report by India Today, the news of the actor's demise was confirmed by his friend Faisal Malik. He was survived by his wife Maria Farah and two kids, Aman and Veer.

The cremation ceremony will take place on September 15 at Shiv Dham Shamshan Bhumi in Goregaon, Mumbai.

Rhea Chakraborty auditioned for lead role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra?

According to a report by Filmfare, Rhea Chakraborty has auditioned for a lead female role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali Baiju Bawra. Though nothing has been confirmed yet.

Reportedly, Ranveer Singh will also be seen in this film marking his fourth collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Alia Bhatt who last collaborated with Sanjay for the film Gangubai Kathiawadi, will also reportedly play a significant part in Baiju Bawra.

Kiran Rao opens up on relationship with Aamir Khan post-divorce

Kiran Rao helmed Laapataa Ladies which had its world premiere at this year's Toronto International Film Festival. She credited Aamir Khan's support in making the film during a recent interview.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Kiran Rao opened up on her relationship with Aamir Khan post-divorce. She said, “I continue to have a wonderful relationship with my producer and ex-husband. I continue to be supported by both my family and Aamir’s, so I feel that it’s all possible, and this film wants to convey that, and not make you throw out the baby with the bathwater."

Ayushmann Khurrana gets birthday wishes from Sidharth Malhotra, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal and others

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana turned 39 today. Bollywood celebrities such as Sidharth Malhotra, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, and others wished the Dream Girl 2 actor on his birthday. Have a look:

Deepika Padukone opens up on equation with Shah Rukh Khan

Deepika Padukone made a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. Now in a recent interview with The Week Magazine, Deepika opened up about her relationship with Shah Rukh Khan.

Advertisement

She said, “We are each other's lucky charm. But honestly, we are beyond luck. We have a sense of ownership over each other.”

The actress explained that their relationship is built on a foundation of trust and respect and added, “I am one of the few people he is vulnerable with. There is so much trust and respect, and I think that luck is just the cherry on the top.”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to get the everyday news of Bollywood!