Bollywood Newswrap, Sep 15: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone grace Jawan post-release event; Kareena Kapoor Khan on venturing into Hollywood

On September 15, the Bollywood industry was filled with lots of exciting news that you never wanna miss. From Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and the team of Jawan lighting up the stage at the post-release event to Kareena Kapoor Khan on venturing into Hollywood, take a look at the top 5 Bollywood news of September 15, 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and others grace Jawan post-release event

To celebrate the blockbuster success of Jawan, the makers, and the team organized a grand post-release event in Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, director Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, singer Anirudh, rapper Raja Kumari, and others graced the event.

Deepika Padukone says she did Jawan for her love for Shah Rukh Khan

During the post-release event of Jawan, Deepika Padukone who made a special appearance in Jawan revealed that she did the film for her love for Shah Rukh Khan. The actress said, "I have no words to say except thank you so much for all the love. I really just did this for my love for Shah Rukh and everyone knows the relationship that we share. And I didn’t anticipate for this to become so special but I’m just proud and happy to be here and support the team.”

She also added that Shah Rukh is not like a co-star and they share a great love for each other.

Govinda reportedly to be interrogated for online Ponzi scam

Govinda might face questioning by The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha police's crime branch in relation to a Rs 1,000-crore pan-India online ponzi scam.

According to a PTI report, actor Govinda may receive a summon to appear before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Odisha Police in connection with an alleged fake cryptocurrency case. EOW's DSP Sasmita Sahu mentioned, “We may issue summons to Govinda for appearing before the EOW for questioning or a team be sent to Mumbai for the purpose.”

While the EOW does not view Govinda as a suspect or an accused, another official explained that the actor's role in promoting the company is evident from the video. The official stated, “If EOW finds that the actor’s role was limited to only endorsement of the product (STA-Token brand) as per their business agreement, then we will make him a witness in our case.”

Deepika Padukone reveals she did Jawan for free

During an interview with The Week, Deepika Padukone was asked if she charges money for doing special appearances in films. She said, "No, I don't." The actress continued, "I wanted to be a part of 83 because I wanted it to be an ode to women who stand behind their husbands’ glory. I watched my mother do it. This was my homage to wives who make sacrifices to support their husbands’ careers. Other than that, any special appearance for Shah Rukh Khan, I am there. Same with Rohit Shetty."

Kareena Kapoor Khan said THIS about venturing into Hollywood

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about her plans to enter Hollywood. The actress firmly said, “There are no temptations as I am very busy doing stuff here. Also, I am a mother of two, therefore, I have to give them time. They are too young now."

P.S. Find the disclaimer for Govinda's story below:

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are reported by PTI or India Today. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

