Bollywood Newswrap, Sep 16: Salman Khan-SRK’s Tiger vs Pathaan update; Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh begin Singham Again

September 16 was a special day for Bollywood filled with exciting news and new announcements. From a new update on Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan's Tiger vs Pathaan, to Rohit Shetty's Singham Again going on the floor, here are the top five news of September 16, 2023.

Filming of Tiger vs Pathaan to start in 2024

Pinkvilla has exclusively got to know that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are teaming up for one of the most anticipated films of Bollywood, Tiger vs Pathaan. A source stated that both the stars have been narrated the script by Aditya Chopra in two separate meetings more than a month ago. “With things being locked on the paper, the team of Tiger vs Pathaan will start the prep work from November this year, after the release of Tiger 3 in Diwali. It’s going to be a prolonged 5-month prep for the film, before taking it on floors in March 2024,” the source said.

Akshay Kumar, Mohit Suri and Rohit Shetty to team up

Another piece of exclusive news that Pinkvilla has reported is that Akshay Kumar will be starring in an action thriller film produced by Rohit Shetty. The film will be directed by Mohit Suri. "It would be among the first of the many films that Rohit plans to produce in the time to come by. While all the narrations and paperwork are done, the team is sitting together to work on the shooting schedule now. It is expected to take off sometime next year, preferably in the first quarter of 2024,” the source said.

Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya extended version released

Today, the team of Jawan released a longer extended version of the song Ramaiya Vastavaiya. The song features Shah Rukh-Nayanthara as well as both Azad and Vikram Rathore. Towards the end, the father-son duo (both played by SRK) shakes a leg on the song. While Anirudh Ravichandran has composed it, the vocals were provided by Vishal Dadlani, Shilpa Rao and Ravichandran.

Salman Khan shares throwback pic of Alizeh Agnihotri

Salman took to his Instagram to share a throwback picture of himself with his niece Alizeh Agnihotri and wrote a sweet note for her. He wrote, “Mamu par ek ehsaan karo, jo bhi karna dil aur mehnat se karna! Always yaad rakho, Life mein go straight and turn right." Alizeh took to the comment section to write, “thank you mamu (red heart emoji)"

Singham Again goes on floor

Singham Again, which is the fifth entry in Rohit Shetty's cop universe, went on the floor. Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Sing and Rohit Shetty took to social media to share pictures from the set as they did pooja before the shoot. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar, who is out of India, also tweeted about it. He wrote, "Not in the country at the moment, missing from the frame in person but totally there in spirit. Can’t wait to join you guys on the sets of #SinghamAgain! Sending my best wishes. Jai Mahakaal"

