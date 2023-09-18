Bollywood Newswrap, Sep 18: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s wedding prep begins; Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal teaser date announced

On September 18, the Bollywood industry was buzzing with fresh updates on movies and celebrity happenings. If you missed out on these intriguing news pieces, fret not, as Pinkvilla has compiled the top stories in their 'Hot Stories' section in this exclusive news recap. From the commencement of preparations for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding to the announcement of the teaser date for Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories from September 18, 2023.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding preparations begin

Actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha are reportedly set to wed on September 24 in Udaipur, Rajasthan, but not before some preliminary rituals in Delhi. Today, paparazzi recorded a video depicting the preparations unfolding outside Raghav's residence in Delhi. A crowd of people can be observed assembling the tent structure and unloading materials from a truck.

Salman Khan to start Karan Johar’s film with Vishnuvardhan from December

Salman Khan and Karan Johar are set to collaborate again after 25 years for a film directed by Vishnuvardhan. While media reports have mentioned discussions with Trisha, Samantha, and Anushka Shetty for potential roles, an exclusive source has revealed that no actors have been finalized yet. “Of course, there are two names that have been discussed internally, but those are not from the ones circulating in the media. Karan and Vishnu will start having conversations with actors for the action thriller set against the backdrop of Indian Army from October,” revealed a source close to the development. The source further informed that the team aims to commence shooting with a brief schedule in the first half of December, followed by a marathon shoot in January.

Animal teaser to release on Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday

Ranbir Kapoor is preparing for the upcoming release of his next film, Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri. It is scheduled to hit theaters on December 1. A new poster, showcasing Ranbir in a rugged appearance, was unveiled today. Additionally, the makers announced that the teaser for the film will be released on September 28, coinciding with Ranbir's birthday. T-Series shared this exciting update, stating, "He is elegant... He is Wild... You will see his rage on September 28th."

Varun Dhawan to reunite with father David Dhawan for a comedy entertainer

According to an exclusive report from Pinkvilla, David Dhawan is gearing up to begin his 46th directorial project in 2024. The film will star his son Varun Dhawan. A source close to the development informed, “All through the pandemic, David Dhawan has been speaking to his team of writers on several subjects and has finally locked something that has excited him to take the director’s chair for the 46th time. It’s a big-budget comedy entertainer and will go on floors in 2024. Varun is also very excited to get back to the comic space with the king of comedies.”

Details about Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again revealed

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has assembled an impressive ensemble cast to join Ajay Devgn in Singham Again. The film will include notable stars such as Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, all portraying cop characters, with Jackie Shroff as the antagonist. Kareena Kapoor Khan will also star in the movie. Pinkvilla has recently released a report with comprehensive details about the upcoming film Singham Again. The project is set to be filmed both in India and abroad, spanning approximately six months. Notably, this film is expected to be Shetty's most expensive production to date and will feature some of the most spectacular action sequences ever seen in an Indian cop film.

