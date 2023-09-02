Bollywood Newswrap, Sep 2: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 poster out, Shah Rukh Khan is back in Mumbai

Bollywood had quite an eventful day on September 2, Saturday, with quite a few exciting announcements and breaking stories coming out. For the unversed, the first poster of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's ambitious film Tiger 3 was finally released, while Shah Rukh Khan is back in Mumbai after wrapping up the massive pre-release events of his upcoming film, Jawan. Don't worry if you've missed the important Bollywood stories of September 2, Saturday, we have got you covered.

Have a look at the Top 5 Bollywood news stories of September 2, Saturday

Tiger 3 first poster is out

After a long wait and multiple delays, the first official poster of Tiger 3, the highly anticipated spy thriller that features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, is finally out. The makers dropped the first poster of the Maneesh Sharma directorial on social media, on Saturday, and confirmed that the project is indeed set to hit the screens for Diwali 2023.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are back as the celebrated characters Tiger and Zoya in the third installment of the much-loved franchise. Emran Hashmi is set to play the lead antagonist in the film, which will feature superstar Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo appearance.

Have a look at the Tiger 3 poster: