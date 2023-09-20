Bollywood Newswrap, Sep 20: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s Sufi night; Inside Ganpati puja ft. SRK, Salman Khan

On September 20, the Bollywood industry was filled with fresh updates on various celebrity events and festivities. A grand wedding is swiftly approaching, while numerous stars graced public events in the spirit of the festive season. If you missed out on these intriguing news snippets, worry not, as Pinkvilla has carefully curated the most noteworthy stories in their 'Hot Stories' section for this exclusive news roundup. From Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s Sufi Night to a glimpse into Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's Ganpati Darshan, here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories from September 20, 2023.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s Sufi Night

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are scheduled to get married this weekend in Udaipur. As a prelude to their wedding festivities, a Sufi Night took place on September 20 in Delhi. The groom's residence was elegantly adorned for this occasion, and prominent figures such as Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra, cricketer Harbhajan Singh, and others graced the event with their presence.

Inside glimpses into Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s Ganpati Darshan at Ambani house

Last night, Bollywood luminaries congregated at Mukesh Ambani's residence for the Ganpati Darshan. The star-studded event was attended by a host of celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, and numerous others. Today, inside glimpses from the event have surfaced, capturing moments such as Shah Rukh sharing a warm embrace with Ranveer and Deepika, and Salman seeking blessings during the festivities.

Varun Dhawan seeks Ganpati blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja

Today, actor Varun Dhawan made a visit to the renowned Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai to seek blessings during the festive season. Varun was accompanied by Murad Khetani, the producer of his upcoming film VD18.

Alia Bhatt shares heartfelt post on Mahesh Bhatt’s birthday

Mahesh Bhatt is commemorating his 75th birthday today. To mark this special occasion, his daughter and actress Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to express her heartfelt wishes. She shared several pictures, including one from her childhood, and captioned the post with, "To the moon and back.. love you papa.. happy birthday my wise man."

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses of daughter Malti Marie’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

Priyanka Chopra shared adorable photos of her daughter, Malti Marie, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The pictures show the little one hugging a stuffed toy of Lord Ganesha. Priyanka captioned the post, saying,“A girl and her Ganpati. Always with us wherever we go. #ganpatibappamorya”

