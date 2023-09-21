Bollywood Newswrap, Sep 21: Shah Rukh Khan-AbRam visit Lalbaugcha Raja; Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding details

On September 21, Bollywood witnessed a flurry of exciting developments and news related to movies and celebrities. If you happen to miss out on these interesting updates, fret not, as Pinkvilla has compiled the most notable stories in its 'Hot Stories' section for this news roundup. From Shah Rukh Khan and his son AbRam's visit to Lalbaugcha Raja for Ganpati Darshan to exclusive details about the wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha; here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories from September 21, 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Khan visit Lalbaugcha Raja

Amid the ongoing festivities and the success of his latest movie Jawan, superstar Shah Rukh Khan was spotted visiting the famous Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai for Ganpati Darshan. He was accompanied by his youngest son AbRam Khan. Clad in a white shirt and pants, Shah Rukh didn’t leave his little one’s side, who was dressed in a red kurta.

Details about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding

As Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha prepare to tie the knot this weekend in Udaipur, Pinkvilla had an exclusive conversation with Raghav's maternal uncle, Pawan Sachdeva, who is also a renowned fashion designer. Pawan disclosed that he has designed the groom's attire for all the wedding ceremonies. He further revealed, "Every ceremony has a color theme. We have coordinated his looks to that of Parineeti's."

In addition to this, an exclusive source shared with Pinkvilla that Ten Events and Entertainment, an event planning company, is overseeing the catering and decoration for the couple's wedding. Furthermore, it was revealed that the Ali Brothers graced the pre-wedding celebrations with their performance at the Sufi night in Delhi on September 20.

Inside Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday celebrations with family

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her 43rd birthday today with an intimate gathering at the Pataudi Palace, joined by her family, including husband Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur and Jeh, and sister Karisma Kapoor. Karisma shared some delightful snapshots from the celebration on her Instagram. It's worth mentioning that Kareena's film Jaane Jaan also premiered on Netflix today, adding an extra layer of joy to her special day.

Bollywood celebrities shower love on Kareena Kapoor Khan on her birthday

Numerous celebrities from the film industry took to Instagram to extend their heartfelt wishes to Kareena Kapoor on her 43rd birthday. They expressed their love and admiration for the actress. Alia Bhatt, sharing a throwback photo from her wedding, penned, “To the ultimate queeeeeeeen.. Happy birthday bebo.. love youuuuu.” Sara Ali Khan conveyed her wishes with, “HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY TO THE QUEEN OF HEARTS @KAREENAKAPOORKHAN.” Many other stars, including Sidharth Malhotra, Malaika Arora, and Sonam Kapoor, also sent their warm wishes to Kareena.

Anil Kapoor’s poster from Animal unveiled

Today, the makers of the upcoming film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, unveiled a new poster, showcasing Anil Kapoor in a riveting and wounded portrayal of Balbir Singh. The teaser for the movie is scheduled for release on September 28. The film, which also features Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri, is set to grace the big screens on December 1.

