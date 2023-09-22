Bollywood Newswrap, Sep 22: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha reach Udaipur ahead of grand wedding; Groom’s outfit details revealed

On September 22, the world of Bollywood buzzed with captivating happenings and the latest updates surrounding films and celebrities. The much-anticipated countdown to a star-studded wedding extravaganza is officially underway, setting the stage for a whirlwind of excitement. For those who might have missed out on these intriguing developments, rest assured that Pinkvilla has curated the most riveting tales in its 'Hot Stories' section, offering a recap of the day's most noteworthy events. From the arrival of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha in Udaipur ahead of their grand wedding, to exclusive insights into the groom's attire, here are the top 5 news stories from September 22, 2023.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha land in Udaipur ahead of grand wedding

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are set to tie the knot in a magnificent celebration scheduled for Sunday. Following the completion of their pre-wedding rituals in Delhi, the couple departed for Udaipur this morning, the chosen destination for their wedding festivities. Parineeti looked stunning in a red jumpsuit complemented by a beige shawl, while Raghav opted for a black t-shirt with blue denim. As they stepped out of the Udaipur airport, both Parineeti and Raghav wore radiant smiles, warmly welcomed by the resonating beats of dhol and towering billboards adorned with their images.

Pawan Sachdeva reveals details about Raghav Chadha’s wedding attire

In an exclusive discussion with Pinkvilla, fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva provided insights into Raghav Chadha's wedding attire. He disclosed, “I have created some nice textures on the fabric, I have done some surfacing and used some techniques, and also used some tie and dye somewhere. I have used different kinds of techniques on the fabric so it looks rich though it looks like wedding wear. The cuts are very simple, and classy and he's more into the fits. He likes to wear a very well fitted thing, very sharp and his choice is very classy which goes with his looks also.” He further elaborated, “The looks are gonna be sherwani, tuxedos, indo-westerns, asymmetrical kurtas with jackets, and bundi and kurtas, what he likes to wear.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan to join Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again sets

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently featured in Jaane Jaan, is gearing up for her next project, Singham Again. A source exclusively informed Pinkvilla, "Kareena teams up with Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn again for the third part of the Singham franchise, and she will join the sets tomorrow (September 23). It's yet unclear whether she will reprise her role of Avni Kamat from the previous part or play an entirely new character, but she will shoot for some romantic and talkie portions with Ajay in this schedule.”

Varun Dhawan starts second schedule of Atlee’s VD18

Varun Dhawan is currently engrossed with his upcoming film VD18, produced by Jawan director Atlee and Murad Khetani. A source informed Pinkvilla that the actor initiated the second schedule of the movie from today. “Varun Dhawan begins the second leg of shooting for Atlee's mass entertainer today in a Mumbai studio. It's a long schedule planned in multiple locations and will see Varun and his leading lady, Keerthy Suresh, canning major dramatic and emotional scenes together. The makers will also be filming some action sequences in this schedule that will run till around October 15th," the source revealed.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani releases on OTT

Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, featuring the leading pair of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, has become available for free streaming digitally. This announcement was shared by both the streaming service on their social media platforms on September 22. Previously, the movie could be rented for a fee, but now it can be watched at no cost on Amazon Prime Video.

