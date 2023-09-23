Bollywood Newswrap, Sep 23: Inside glimpses of Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding functions, Sania Mirza to attend couple's wedding

September is filled with exclusive and exciting news of Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha as the coupe is set to tie the knot on September 24. Apart from Ragneeti's wedding, there are some other Bollywood news that you wouldn't wanna miss. Pinkvilla presents you with the top stories that made it to the section of 'Hot Stories.' From exclusive footage of pre-wedding festivities of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to Tennis star Sania Mirza confirming attending the couple's wedding on September 24; here are the top 5 Bollywood news of September 23, 2023.

Here are top 5 Bollywood news of September 23, 2023

INSIDE PICS of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding festivities

The pre-wedding festivities have already commenced on September 23 as Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are set to have a fairytale wedding on September 24. From Parineeti's father Pawan Chopra to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, the groom's uncle-fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva, and other important guests can be seen enjoying the pre-wedding festivities of Parineeti and Raghav Chadha in Udaipur in the inside pictures from the functions. Take a look:

Ajay Devgn, Kajol wish Tanuja happy birthday as she turns 80 years old

Veteran actress Tanuja turned 80 years old today. Her daughter Kajol and son-in-law Ajay Devgn wished the legendary actress a happy birthday on their social media accounts.

Ajay shared a picture of Tanuja on Twitter and wrote, "Our constant source of joy and just pure positive energy. Happiest birthday Tanujaji! Keep glowing as always Love & Respect"

On the other hand, Kajol shared a video on her Instagram to praise her mother. She captioned it, "Eight decades of love, wisdom, and laughter! Happy Birthday to my incredible Mom! #ForeverBeautiful #ForeverYoung #LoveYouMom #FineAt80 #ItsABigOne"

Parineet Chopra and Raghav Chadha's haldi ceremony took place at around 11.30 a.m.

Pinkvilla exclusively learned that the haldi ceremony of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha took place at around 11 a.m. today in Udaipur. The bride and groom together sat for the ceremony. The event was followed by a grand Welcome Lunch as most of the guests arrived at noon. Speaking about the lunch, it had Asian, Continental, and Indian cuisines. We also got to know that an evening party was scheduled to take place around 8 p.m. tonight.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann get grand welcome from Raghav Chadha's parents

Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann were spotted arriving at the Udaipur airport to attend Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding. Both the CMs received a grand welcome from the groom's parents at the wedding venue. Take a look:

Sania Mirza confirms attending Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding

Pinkvilla exclusively informed that Tennis star Sania Mirza will likely attend Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding in Udaipur on September 24. A while ago, Sania herself posted a picture with her good friend Parineeti extending her wishes. "Congratulations beautiful girl (red heart emoji) My turn to give you the biggest jhappi @parineetichopra," she wrote. Take a look: