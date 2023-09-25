Bollywood Newswrap, Sep 25: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha share first pics from wedding; Priyanka Chopra wishes couple

On September 25, the Bollywood scene was alive with captivating occurrences and we bring you the latest updates about films and celebrities. A prominent celebrity duo recently tied the knot in a grand ceremony, eliciting widespread celebration within the industry. For those who may have missed out on these engrossing developments, Pinkvilla has thoughtfully compiled the most compelling narratives in its 'Hot Stories' section, delivering a recap of the most notable events of the day. From Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha sharing the first photos from their grand wedding to Priyanka Chopra showering love on the couple, here are the top five news stories from September 25, 2023.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of September 25, 2023

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha share first pics and make an official wedding announcement

Following their splendid wedding ceremony at The Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha officially revealed the news on social media earlier today. Accompanied by captivating images from their special day, the couple shared their heartfelt announcement in the caption, stating, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now."

Priyanka Chopra showers love on newlyweds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra's cousin, Priyanka Chopra, was unable to attend her wedding to Raghav Chadha due to work commitments but expressed her heartfelt wishes through a special post. She shared pictures from their wedding and wrote, “Picture perfect.. sending so much love to the newlyweds on their special day! Welcome to the Chopra family @raghavchadha88 … hope you’re ready to dive into the crazy with us. Tisha you are the most beautiful bride ever.. we’re sending you and Raghav all the love and blessings for a lifetime of happiness. Take care of each other and protect this beautiful love. Love you little one. @parineetichopra.”

Akshay Kumar-Parineeti Chopra starrer Mission Raniganj Trailer released

Today, the trailer for the survival thriller movie Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue was officially released. The film stars Akshay Kumar in the role of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who heroically rescued trapped miners in the Raniganj Coalfields in 1989. Parineeti Chopra portrays his wife in the film. Helmed by director Tinu Suresh Desai, the movie is scheduled to hit the big screens on October 6.

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad blessed with a baby girl

Swara Bhasker and her husband Fahad Ahmad have welcomed a baby girl into their lives. The actress joyfully shared the news on Instagram today, including the baby's birth date and her name. Swara wrote, "A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth..Our baby girl Raabiyaa was born on 23rd September 2023 With grateful and happy hearts, thank you for your love! It’s a whole new world.”

Advertisement

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 promotions set to begin

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's highly anticipated movie Tiger 3, the third installment in the series, is scheduled for release on November 10. Building up excitement for the film, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that on September 27, YRF's Foundation Day, Aditya Chopra will unveil 'Tiger Ka Message,' a video serving as a precursor to the trailer of Tiger 3. This video will also mark the commencement of the movie's promotional campaign. According to a trade source, “The video is a prelude to the trailer of Tiger 3. It will feature Salman Khan as the agent Tiger delivering an important message.”

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma: 5 actresses who nailed the bridal look in reel and real life