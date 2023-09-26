Bollywood Newswrap, Sep 26: Alia Bhatt announces new movie Jigra; Waheeda Rehman to be honored with Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award

On September 26, the Bollywood industry buzzed with a plethora of intriguing events and updates related to movies and celebrities. The day was marked by announcements of upcoming films, significant film-related news, and notable awards. For those who might have missed out on these developments, Pinkvilla thoughtfully compiled the most engaging narratives in its 'Hot Stories' section. This compilation serves as a recap of the most remarkable occurrences from the day. From Alia Bhatt's exciting revelation about her upcoming movie, Jigra, to the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award being bestowed upon the legendary Waheeda Rehman, here are the top five news stories that made headlines on September 26, 2023.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of September 26, 2023

Alia Bhatt announces new movie Jigra

Today, the National Award-winning actress, Alia Bhatt, announced her upcoming film, Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala, through an intriguing video. Alia also announced her role as a producer for the project, under her banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions, in collaboration with Dharma Productions, helmed by Karan Johar.

Notably, Pinkvilla was the first to break the news regarding this project, described as an enthralling prison break thriller. Mark your calendars because Jigra is set to hit the big screens on September 27, 2024.

Waheeda Rehman to be honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur utilized the platform X (formerly Twitter) to unveil the prestigious honor bestowed upon Waheeda Rehman. In a heartfelt announcement, he commended the veteran star for her invaluable contributions to Indian cinema and acknowledged her impressive accomplishments. In a message, he expressed, “I feel an immense sense of happiness and honor in announcing that Waheeda Rehman ji is being bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award this year for her stellar contribution to Indian Cinema.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki to release overseas on December 21

Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the success of his latest film, Jawan. However, he intends to wrap up the year with a grand finale, courtesy of his upcoming movie, Dunki, directed by the renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. The Indian release date is set for December 22, but in an exclusive revelation by Pinkvilla, it has been learned that the film will make its international debut a day earlier.

A source shared, “Dunki is expected to be a global phenomenon and all the stakeholders are keen to position it as a global offering from Indian Cinema. While Jawan’s campaign focused on the Southern market, with Dunki, Red Chillies will be going global with their appeal and messaging. Big plans are in place and the plans are locked to bring the film to the international markets on December 21, reaping the benefit of the extended holiday period.”

Bobby Deol’s look from Animal unveiled

The creators of the action-packed thriller Animal are diligently preparing for the teaser's launch on September 28. Just today, they unveiled the initial glimpse of actor Bobby Deol, who assumes the role of the antagonist in this much-anticipated Ranbir Kapoor starrer. The poster paints Bobby in a menacing light, with his face smeared in blood, accompanied by the intriguing caption, "Animal ka enemy."

Advertisement

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is all set to make its theatrical debut on December 1.

Tiger 3’s Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to reveal ‘Tiger Ka Message’ tomorrow at 11 am

The creators of Tiger 3 are gearing up to reveal 'Tiger Ka Message' on Yash Chopra’s birth anniversary, which happens to be on September 27. The film's lead actors, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, have shared an official post, disclosing that this thrilling message will be unveiled at 11 am.

ALSO READ: Bollywood Newswrap, Sep 25: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha share first pics from wedding; Priyanka Chopra wishes couple