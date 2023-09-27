Bollywood Newswrap, Sep 27: Salman Khan unveils Tiger 3’s ‘Tiger Ka Message’; Rajkumar Hirani drops major updates on Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki

Bollywood, as always, had quite an eventful day on September 27, 2023, with many highly exciting movie updates coming out, along with quite a few breaking news that left both the film industry members and cinema-goers on a high. The biggest highlight of the day was undoubtedly the grand release of 'Tiger Ka Message' from the upcoming spy thriller, Tiger 3. Director Rajkumar Hirani, on the other hand, teased film fanatics with an exciting update on Dunki, his upcoming Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

Here we present the Top 5 Bollywood news of September 27, Wednesday. Have a look...

Salman Khan reveals 'Tiger Ka Announcement' from Tiger 3

The biggest Bollywood news of September 27, Wednesday was undoubtedly the release of 'Tiger Ka Announcement', the exciting first glimpse video from superstar Salman Khan's upcoming spy thriller movie, Tiger 3. The promising video showcases Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, the dedicated RAW agent who is falsely accused of being a traitor. Along with Khan, leading lady Katrina Kaif, who is returning to play the former ISI agent Zoya Humaimi in the film, also makes an appearance in the video. Tiger 3, which is helmed by Maneesh Sharma, is set to hit the screens this Diwali.

Watch Tiger Ka Announcement from Tiger 3, below:

Rajkumar Hirani drops an update on Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki

Recently, director Rajkumar Hirani, who joined Shah Rukh Khan's 'Ask SRK' session on Twitter, dropped a major update on their ambitious film, Dunki. “Away shooting. Been told call time is a bit later. So think can do a faasssttt #AskSRK with u all if u are also free like me! Let’s start and ask for anything….oops ask anything!!! I mean,” tweeted the leading man in his signature style.

Rajkumar Hirani, on the other hand, replied with a hilarious tweet that reads: "Sirji ab bathroom se bahar aa jao. Kya kar rahe ho? Trailer dikhana hain (Sir, please come out of the bathroom. What are you doing? We need to show the trailer)" From the filmmaker's reply, it has been confirmed that the much-awaited Dunki trailer is gearing up for its release.

Have a look at the duo's Twitter banter below:

Shah Rukh Khan and others remember legendary director Yash Chopra on his birth anniversary

Popular Bollywood celebs, including superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, and others remembered legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra on his 91st birth anniversary. King Khan, who fondly remembered his Darr director, took to his official social media handle and wrote: "Love Yash ji and miss him….he would be so happy for me right now."

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon reveals new poster of Ganapath

Tiger Shroff and National award-winner Kriti Sanon revealed the new poster of their next outing Ganapath. The promising poster, which reveals Kriti's first look from the film, is now winning the internet with the popular star pair's crackling chemistry. "Humse milne ke liye karna hoga thoda aur intezaar. Kyunki hum lekar aa rahein aapke liye kuch khaas. #Ganapath Teaser coming out on 29th September, 2023. In cinemas this Dussehra, 20th October," the actors captioned their post.

Have a look at the new poster of Ganapath:

Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh and Vir Das nominated for the International Emmy Awards 2023

Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh, the supremely talented actors, and Vir Das, the renowned comedian have bagged nominations for the International Emmy Awards 2023. Shah has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actress, for her stellar portrayal of a fierce cop in the Netflix show Delhi Crime. Sarbh bagged the honor for his portrayal of Dr. Homi Jehangir Bhabha in Sony LIV's Rocket Boys. Vir Das, on the other hand, is nominated for his comedy show, Vir Das: Landing.

