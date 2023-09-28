Bollywood Newswrap, Sep 28: Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal teaser out; Alia Bhatt makes sweet birthday wish for husband

On September 28, the Bollywood industry was buzzing with many captivating updates concerning movies and celebrities. The day was characterized by the release of a much-awaited teaser and celebrity birthdays. For those who may have missed these important developments, Pinkvilla thoughtfully put together the most interesting stories in its 'Hot Stories' section, which is a recap of the day's most significant events. From the unveiling of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal teaser to Alia Bhatt's heartfelt birthday message to her husband, here are the five most prominent news stories that garnered attention on September 28, 2023.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of September 28, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol starrer Animal teaser launched

Today marked the highly-awaited release of the teaser for the upcoming movie Animal. This star-studded film features Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles. The teaser offers a tantalizing peek into the turbulent father-son relationship and the harrowing journey of brutality and chaos that the main character embarks upon. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is slated to grace theaters on December 1st.

Alia Bhatt wishes Ranbir Kapoor on his 41st birthday

Ranbir Kapoor is commemorating his 41st birthday today, and to mark this significant day, his wife Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account and made a heartfelt post. She shared a series of pictures, capturing moments from their vacations and wedding. Accompanying these precious snapshots was a touching caption: “My love.. my best friend.. my happiest place.. as you read this caption from your secret account sitting right next to me .. all I’d like to say is.. happy birthday baby… you make it ALL magical.”

PM Narendra Modi remembers Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary

On the birth anniversary of the late singer Lata Mangeshkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his tribute on X (formerly Twitter). He shared a heartfelt note commemorating her and recognizing her profound influence on the music industry. His message read, “Remembering Lata Didi on her birth anniversary. Her contribution to Indian music spans decades, creating an everlasting impact. Her soulful renditions evoked deep emotions and will forever hold a special place in our culture.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor’s birthday wishes for Ranbir Kapoor

To celebrate Ranbir Kapoor's birthday, his sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram Stories to share heartwarming throwback pictures. Kareena expressed her affection with the message, "Happy birthday you legend," while Karisma conveyed her birthday wishes with a simple, "Happy birthday Ranbir."

Rakul Preet Singh and Neena Gupta unite for Ashish R. Shukla’s comedy thriller

According to exclusive information obtained by Pinkvilla, Rakul Preet Singh has recently inked a deal to star in a comedy thriller directed by Ashish R. Shukla. In this yet-untitled project, Rakul will share the screen with the talented actress Neena Gupta. The film is described as a "uniquely crafted comedy" and will feature both actresses in prominent roles, supported by a skilled ensemble cast. Filming is set to commence by the end of October in Mumbai.

