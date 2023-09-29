Bollywood Newswrap, Sep 29: Salman Khan reacts to love for Tiger 3’s ‘Tiger Ka Message’; Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha release wedding video

On September 29, Bollywood witnessed a flurry of captivating updates related to movies and celebrities. The day featured the release of a wedding video and a heartfelt response towards fans. For those who may have missed out on these developments, Pinkvilla compiled the most interesting stories in its 'Hot Stories' section, offering a recap of the day's important events. From Salman Khan's response to fans' love for 'Tiger Ka Message' from Tiger 3 to Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha unveiling their dreamy wedding video, here are the top five news stories that made headlines on September 29, 2023.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of September 29, 2023

Salman Khan reacts to fans’ love for ‘Tiger Ka Message’ from Tiger 3

The promotional video 'Tiger Ka Message' from Tiger 3 has created a stir, offering a sneak peek into the movie's essence. Salman Khan shared his thoughts on the idea behind the message, saying, “When we started discussing the marketing plan for Tiger 3, we thought why don’t we do a hat-tip to the nostalgia that this franchise holds in the hearts of the people. Tiger Ka Message is just that. If you see the video, it is mixed with footage from the past two films Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. It talks about how Tiger has given his all for India and even risked his life and his family for his country.”

Salman expressed delight at the audience's love stating, “I’m really happy that people have given us so much love at the start of our campaign and I can’t wait to show you the trailer now!”

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha share their wedding video

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha delighted fans by sharing their dreamy wedding video on Instagram, providing a glimpse into their magical celebration in Udaipur on September 24. The video beautifully captures moments of love and features the heartfelt song 'O Piya,' recorded by Parineeti exclusively for the wedding. In her caption, Parineeti expressed the significance of the song, saying, “To my husband… The most important song I’ve ever sung .. walking towards you, hiding from the baraat, singing these words … what do I even say .. O piya, chal chalein aa.”

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s Ganapath teaser launched

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon take center stage in the adrenaline-fueled spectacle, Ganapath: A Hero is Born, promising to enthrall audiences. Directed by Vikas Bahl, this dystopian sports action film also stars the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. The recently released teaser has sparked intrigue, setting the stage for its theatrical release on October 20, 2023.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday wish for Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

On September 29, as Inaaya Naumi Kemmu celebrated her 6th birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram. The post featured adorable moments of Inaaya with her siblings Taimur and Jeh. Kareena's caption read, “Happy birthday our little princess …most beautiful in every way ..love, chocolate cake and happiness always …”

Advertisement

Deepika Padukone’s photo from Fighter sets in Italy goes viral

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan are currently in Italy for a 15-day schedule of their film Fighter. A recent viral photograph from the sets at Phi Beach, Italy, captures Deepika in a sun-kissed moment. The actress, clad in a black outfit with minimal makeup, is seen happily posing for a photograph with seemingly a crew member.

ALSO READ: Bollywood Newswrap, Sep 28: Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal teaser out; Alia Bhatt makes sweet birthday wish for husband