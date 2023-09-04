Bollywood Newswrap, Sep 4: Alia Bhatt-Neetu remember Rishi Kapoor on birth anniversary to Ishaan Khatter dating Chandni Bainz

On September 4, Bollywood witnessed an array of captivating news stories that ignited excitement among enthusiasts. If you happened to miss these noteworthy updates, fret not, as Pinkvilla is here to present you with the top news, handpicked for the 'Hot Stories' section in this exclusive news wrap. From heartfelt tributes by Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor to commemorate Rishi Kapoor on his birth anniversary, to the intriguing buzz surrounding Ishaan Khatter's alleged romance with Chandni Bainz, here are the top 5 Bollywood news of September 4, 2023.

Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, and others remember Rishi Kapoor on his 71st birth anniversary

Today marks the 71st birth anniversary of the legendary actor Rishi Kapoor. Alia Bhatt paid a heartfelt tribute by sharing a touching photo on her Instagram story from her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor last year. In the photo, Ranbir lovingly holds a picture frame of his father, and Alia captioned it with "Always with us... always." Rishi Kapoor's wife, Neetu Kapoor, and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared throwback photos and videos to remember him. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sanjay Dutt joined in paying their tributes.

Bobby Deol’s mother-in-law Marlene Ahuja passed away

Actor Bobby Deol's mother-in-law, Marlene Ahuja, passed away on September 3 due to a long-term illness. Bobby is married to Tanya Ahuja. According to a source, "She was ill for the past few days and died due to prolonged illness on Sunday evening.”

Ishaan Khatter rumored to be dating Chandni Bainz

It seems that Ishaan Khatter has embarked on a new romantic journey and is currently in a relationship with a woman named Chandni Bainz. Chandni, a 21-year-old hailing from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, works as a fashion model and has relocated to Mumbai, India, following the pandemic. Reportedly, their relationship appears to be quite serious, and Ishaan has already introduced her to his close-knit group of friends.

Ibrahim Ali Khan bags Dinesh Vijan’s Diler as his second movie

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, is set to make his Bollywood debut in Dharma Productions' Sarzameen, an action thriller about Kashmir terrorism. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that he has bagged his second film, a romantic drama, tentatively titled Diler, directed by Kunal Deshmukh and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara’s Jawan to screen at 5 am in Kolkata

In anticipation of the release of Jawan on September 7, Kolkata is buzzing with excitement. The city of joy will host the first screening of Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan at 5 a.m. on September 7 at Miraj Cinemas.