Bollywood Newswrap, Sep 5: Jawan’s Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara visit Tirupati; Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Jaane Jaan trailer launched

On September 5, Bollywood delivered a mix of intriguing news stories that piqued the interest of fans. If you missed out on these significant updates, don't worry, as Pinkvilla has curated the top stories for its 'Hot Stories' section in this exclusive news wrap. From Shah Rukh Khan's visit to Tirupati temple with Suhana Khan and Nayanthara prior to the release of Jawan to the trailer launch of Kareena Kapoor Khan's Jaane Jaan, here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories from September 5, 2023.

Here are top 5 Bollywood news of September 5, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara visit Tirupati temple days before Jawan’s release

Shah Rukh Khan, accompanied by his daughter Suhana Khan and manager Pooja Dadlani, visited the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Tirupati. Joining them were his Jawan co-star Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan. The action thriller film is set to hit theaters on September 7.

Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani selected for Busan Film Festival

Karan Johar's latest film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has been chosen to be screened at the prestigious Busan Film Festival. The movie will be part of the Open Cinema Section at the festival. Karan shared this exciting news on his social media platforms.

Trailer of Jaane Jaan starring Kareena Kapoor Khan is out now

Kareena Kapoor Khan is making her OTT debut with the thrilling film Jaane Jaan, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. This intriguing movie, based on Keigo Higashino's 2005 novel The Devotion of Suspect X, features a talented cast that includes Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The trailer for the film, set to release on September 21, was launched today.

Akshay Kumar-Parineeti Chopra’s next film is titled Mission Raniganj

Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie, in which he stars alongside Parineeti Chopra, is a survival thriller that draws inspiration from the life of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill. Initially known as Capsule Gill and later The Great Indian Rescue, the film has undergone a name change to Mission Raniganj. The teaser for the movie is expected to be released soon.

Trailer of Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi’s Fukrey 3 launched

Fukrey 3, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, features an outstanding ensemble cast, including Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Richa Chadha. The long-awaited comedy's trailer has been released, and the film is set to hit the big screens on September 28.

