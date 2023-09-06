Bollywood Newswrap, Sep 6: Shah Rukh Khan arrives at Jawan screening; Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s wedding card goes viral

On September 6, Bollywood treated fans to a blend of captivating news stories that sparked their curiosity. For those who might have missed these noteworthy updates, Pinkvilla has compiled the top stories in its 'Hot Stories' section. From Shah Rukh Khan arriving at the Jawan screening to the viral wedding card of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories from September 6, 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan, Sanya Malhotra arrive at Jawan screening

Ahead of the release of Jawan, superstar Shah Rukh Khan was captured by the paparazzi arriving at the special screening of the movie in Mumbai. King Khan makes a grand entry in a swanky car while his co-star Sanya Malhotra arrived along with her mother and was waving at the paparazzi while she was all smiles. Jawan releases tomorrow on September 7.

Motion poster Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer Mission Raniganj is out

Akshay Kumar is now poised for the release of his upcoming venture, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. Akshay shares the screen with Parineeti Chopra in this thrilling survival tale that draws inspiration from the life of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who heroically rescued trapped miners in the Raniganj Coalfields back in 1989. Akshay took to his social media platforms to share the captivating motion poster of his upcoming film. He also announced that the teaser is set to arrive tomorrow.

Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill’s Thank You For Coming Trailer launched

The film is helmed by Rhea Kapoor’s husband Karan Boolani. It stars Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi in key roles. Furthermore, Anil Kapoor will be seen in a special appearance. Now, the much-anticipated trailer of Thank You For Coming has finally been released.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding card goes viral

Lovebirds Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader, Raghav Chadha are about to get married, and a photo of their wedding invite has been going viral on the internet. The viral photo reveals the reception venue and the wedding date. It is however not confirmed if the invite is authentic.

Ranbir Kapoor and Anurag Basu’s Kishore Kumar back on track

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the long-standing legal concerns for the Kishore Kumar biopic have been resolved. "The biopic is back on track with all the copyright issues resolved. Bhushan Kumar of T-Series has acquired the rights from the legal heirs of the legendary singer and has even convinced the family to make it with Anurag Basu and Ranbir Kapoor. Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar, who has been objecting to this film for years, has also agreed,” an industry source told us.