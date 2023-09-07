Bollywood Newswrap, Sep 7: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan sets theaters on fire; Deepika Padukone poses with AbRam at screening

On September 7, the Bollywood scene was abuzz with a medley of intriguing news stories that sparked excitement among fans. If you happened to miss out on these noteworthy updates, don't worry, as Pinkvilla has curated the top stories for its 'Hot Stories' section in this exclusive news wrap.From Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan setting theaters on fire on release day to Deepika Padukone posing with AbRam Khan at the screening, here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories from September 7, 2023.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of September 7, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara’s Jawan released; fans attend 6 am show at Gaiety

Jawan, the high-octane action film, has made its much-anticipated debut in theaters worldwide today. Featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the lead roles, this project has marked its place in history as one of the largest releases ever for a Bollywood film. Notably, a 6 AM screening for the movie was organized at the renowned Gaiety theater in Mumbai. SRK was awake to witness his fans marching towards the theater and conveyed his heartfelt appreciation for their support.

Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Raniganj teaser launched

Akshay Kumar is preparing for the release of his upcoming film, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. This story draws inspiration from the life of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who courageously rescued trapped miners in the Raniganj Coalfields in 1989. Akshay stars alongside Parineeti Chopra in this gripping survival tale. The official teaser for the movie has been revealed, and it is scheduled to hit theaters on October 6.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam and Deepika Padukone pose together at Jawan screening

On September 6, the makers of Jawan organized a special screening at YRF Studios in Mumbai. The event was graced by SRK, Gauri Khan, and Suhana Khan. Several other celebrities, including Deepika Padukone were also spotted at the screening. Deepika has a cameo appearance in the movie. A delightful photograph from the night has surfaced, featuring Deepika posing with Shah Rukh's son, AbRam.

Is Jawan 2 with Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee on the cards?

There's a compelling reason behind fan speculation about a potential sequel. The film cleverly drops hints about Jawan 2 in its conclusion, leaving viewers intrigued. Shah Rukh, portraying Azad's character, receives an envelope towards the end, containing crucial information about their next mission. If Jawan 2 is indeed in the works, it promises an exciting journey ahead as the creators navigate the next chapter of the story.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan to score an opening of Rs 70 crore according to trends

The Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan directed by Atlee is headed for a historic opening day at the box office in India as the trends till evening indicates a day in the vicinity of Rs 63 crore, which is basically the biggest opening day for a Hindi Film. Taking into account business from all versions, Jawan is all set to score a Pan India opening, anywhere in the range of Rs 70.00 to 75 crore, which is again an all-time record, depending on how big the evening shows land.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bollywood Newswrap, Sep 6: Shah Rukh Khan arrives at Jawan screening; Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s wedding card goes viral