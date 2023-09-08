Bollywood Newswrap, Sep 8: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani watch Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan; Ranbir Kapoor to start Animal promotion

On September 8, significant events unfolded in the realm of Bollywood, captivating the attention of fans. If you happen to miss any significant developments concerning your favorite celebrities or films, there's no need to fret as Pinkvilla has curated the prime stories for its 'Hot Stories' section in this exclusive news roundup. From Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani catching a screening of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to Ranbir Kapoor gearing up for the promotion of Animal, here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories from September 8, 2023.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of September 8, 2023

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani watch Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan on movie date

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra enjoyed a screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan last night. A video captured by the paparazzi showed the couple exiting the theater, and Kiara's parents were also seen with them. Sidharth sported a stylish look in an olive green hoodie paired with black pants, while Kiara looked chic in a pink long jacket worn over a white tee and complementing pants. The couple, along with their family, was spotted waiting for an elevator after the movie.

SS Rajamouli reacts to record opening of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan

Jawan made its theatrical debut on September 7 and achieved the remarkable feat of securing the highest-ever opening for a Hindi film at the global box office. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli expressed his admiration with a tweet, saying, "This is the reason why @IamSRK is the Baadshah of the box office… What an earth-shattering opening… Congratulations @Atlee_dir for continuing the success streak in the north too, and congrats to the team of #Jawan for the stupendous success…:)"

In his response, Shah Rukh Khan graciously replied, “Thank u so much sir. We are all learning from your creative inputs for cinema. Please see it as and when u can. Then call me to tell me if I can be a mass hero also. Ha ha. Love and regards sir.”

Ranbir Kapoor to kick off Animal promotions

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film, Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 1. According to an exclusive report from Pinkvilla, the film's promotional activities are set to kick off with a teaser on September 28, coinciding with Ranbir's birthday. However, this plan is tentative and depends on the delivery schedule from the post-production team. A source mentioned that if not a teaser, the team is considering releasing some other exciting assets such as a poster, motion poster, or a surprise element that fans wouldn't anticipate.

Bollywood celebrities review Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan

Jawan has garnered praise not only from fans but also from several Bollywood celebrities who watched the film. Rakul Preet Singh shared her thoughts on the movie through her Instagram stories by saying, “I don’t have enough words to explain the emotion of watching jawan!! Just (fire emojis) @atlee47 the world is blown away by your magic @iamsrk bow down sir (folded hands emojis) @nayanthara how gorgeous are you!! Star (red heart emojis) @deepikapadukone your cameo was sooo impactful.. Stunning (heart eyes emoji).” Riteish Deshmukh, Varun Dhawan, and others also gave the movie a shout-out.

Akshay Kumar and Fardeen Khan set to reunite for Mudassar Aziz's Khel Khel Mein

Akshay Kumar and Fardeen Khan are set to reunite after 16 years for a comedy entertainer tentatively titled Khel Khel Mein, directed by Mudassar Aziz. This collaboration marks their return to comedy together since their 2007 film, Heyy Babyy. A source exclusively revealed to Pinkvilla, "It's an ensemble-cast project centered around long-time friends who gather for dinner and decide to play a game that unveils their secrets, resulting in hilarious chaos. Fardeen portrays one of Akshay's friends in this film and is thrilled to explore comedy on screen again after a 13-year hiatus.”

