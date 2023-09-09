Bollywood Newswrap, Sep 9: Brahmastra 2 concept art is out, Akshay Kumar announces Welcome To The Jungle

Bollywood, as always, had a highly eventful day on September 9, Saturday, with some major movie updates and announcements being made, along with quite a few breaking news. As you may know, team Brahmastra celebrated one year of the blockbuster film's release. Interestingly, director Ayan Mukerji finally dropped the concept designs of its sequel, Brahmastra 2, on a special occasion. Akshay Kumar, who celebrated his birthday today, announced the highly awaited new installment in the Welcome franchise, which has been titled Welcomed To The Jungle.

Here we present the Top 5 Bollywood news of September 9, Saturday. Have a look...

Brahmastra 2 and 3 concept designs are out

Ayan Mukerji and his team celebrated one year of the blockbuster outing Brahmastra, today. On the special occasion, the talented director took to his official social media handles and dropped the concept designs of Brahmastra 2 and 3, the upcoming installments of the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt headlined franchise.

"RAHMĀSTRA - PART TWO: DEV... Early Concept Art Work. Has been a few months of working steadily on the Vision and Story for Brahmāstra 2 & 3! On this special day for Team Brahmāstra, felt like sharing a few key images of our Inspiration," Mukerji captioned his post. However, the audiences will have to wait a little more, to know who is playing the titular role of Dev, in the upcoming second installment of the franchise.

Have a look at Brahmastra 2 and 3 concept design:

ALSO READ: Brahmāstra turns 1: Alia Bhatt shares UNSEEN BTS moments with Ranbir Kapoor from sets of Ayan Mukerji’s movie