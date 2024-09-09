Bollywood Newswrap, September 9: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli clicked in London with son Akaay; Akshay Kumar’s first look of Bhooth Bangla on his birthday and more

September 9, 2024, brought a flurry of exciting updates from the film industry. Akshay Kumar unveiled the intriguing first look of his upcoming film Bhooth Bangla, while Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza celebrated an eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi with their sons. Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted enjoying a day out in London with their newborn son, Akaay. It was a day full of significant moments in Bollywood, and we’ve rounded up all the highlights to keep you informed.

1. Inside Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D’Souza’s eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with sons

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza gave fans a glimpse into their heartfelt Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, showcasing a beautiful blend of tradition and sustainability. In a video shared by the actor, his sons, along with their cousins, are seen lovingly crafting eco-friendly Ganesha idols from scratch, guided by Riteish himself. The tender family moment reflects their dedication to both tradition and the environment.

Riteish shared the moment online, writing, "गणपती बाप्पा मोरया!! Deshmukh household ritual of making Eco-friendly Ganeshas at home and a respectful visarjan. Kids made their own Bappa and each Bappa was special- खरच बाप्पा किती गोड दिसतो!".

2. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan starrer Yudhra song Sohni Lagdi OUT

The film Yudhra, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan, and Raghav Juyal, recently unveiled a dynamic new track from its music album. Titled Sohni Lagdi, this high-energy club anthem sees Siddhant and Malavika effortlessly displaying their dance prowess. With its pulsating beats and captivating rhythm, the song is designed to keep you hooked.

Advertisement

It is composed by Prem & Hardeep, beautifully sung by Jaz Dhami & Sonna Rele, with lyrics crafted by Raj Ranjodh. The music video, set against the backdrop of a chic club, showcases the impeccable chemistry between the duo.

3. Vasan Bala apologizes to Shraddha Kapoor’s fans

On September 8, 2024, Shraddha Kapoor took a moment on Instagram to share her admiration for the Jigra teaser, expressing her excitement to watch the film in theaters alongside her brother, Siddhanth Kapoor. She also extended special praise to Alia Bhatt, applauding her stellar performance, and commended director Vasan Bala for crafting such an impressive trailer.

Vasan, acknowledging Shraddha's support, reposted her message, thanking her warmly and hoping both she and Siddhanth would enjoy the film. He also took the opportunity to address his earlier oversight, offering a gracious apology to Shraddha’s fans for not tagging her in a previous appreciation post for Stree 2, humorously signing off with “Bhool Chuk Maaf.”

Advertisement

4. Akshay Kumar drops FIRST LOOK of Bhooth Bangla on his birthday

On his birthday, Akshay Kumar delighted fans with a thrilling announcement, unveiling the first glimpse of his upcoming film Bhooth Bangla. This project marks a much-anticipated reunion with acclaimed director Priyadarshan after a 14-year gap.

The teaser begins with a mysterious moonlit sky and a black cat's tail swaying in view. Akshay, impeccably dressed in a sharp blue suit paired with a red tie and pocket square, stands before a haunted mansion, exuding a quirky charm as he drinks milk from a bowl, while the black cat rests casually on his shoulder. It is slated for a 2025 release.

5. Anushka-Virat spotted with their son Akaay in London

A heartwarming video has recently emerged, capturing Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spending cherished moments with their newborn, Akaay Kohli, during a leisurely outing in London. The couple is seen waiting at a crosswalk, with Anushka lovingly holding baby Akaay while Virat stands attentively beside her.

Advertisement

As soon as Virat notices they are being filmed, he offers a firm glance toward the camera, subtly signaling Anushka, prompting the pair to turn away in a quiet gesture to protect their family’s privacy amidst the bustling streets. The video has since gone viral, touching the hearts of many.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh’s sister Ritika Bhavnani reaches hospital to meet Bhai and Bhabhi Deepika Padukone’s newborn baby girl; WATCH