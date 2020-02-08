Bollywood or South: Which film industry according to you has more talented actors? VOTE NOW

While the South industry is keen on casting Bollywood actors in their film so is the case of Bollywood industry. But according to you which industry has more talented actors. Vote your answers below.

When we talk about actors, we speak about Bollywood, Hollywood as well as South actors. When we talk about South, it comes under Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil as well. Many Bollywood actors are seen working in South films and many South actors are seen working in Bollywood films. Now-a-days many South films are been remade in Bollywood. For example 's Kabir Singh is the remake of Vijay Devarakonda's Arjun Reddy. The movie turned out to be a massive hit in Bollywood.

And recently, we got to know that Vijay Devarakonda is all set to make his debut in Bollywood in 's movie and Dhanush will be playing a lead role with and Sara Ali Khan in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re. Infact, will be seen playing a cameo role in S. S. Rajamouli's RRR. While 's fans go crazy on seeing him on the big screen, it is the same case with South actors too. Recenty, Rajinikanth's film Darbar created a stir among the fans and they were seen dancing in the theaters. South actors fans are not only restricted in South but are seen even in Mumbai. Recently, when Vijay was spotted in Mumbai airport fans were going crazy to see a glimpse of him.

Similarly, when a Bollywood actor is spotted in South, fans over there go crazy to see them. But it is difficult to know which industry actors have a huge fan base. More than that it is difficult to know which industry actors are more talented. While Bollywood is been remaking South movies a lot now-a-days, even the South industry has been remaking few amazing Bollywood films there. While the South industry is keen on casting Bollywood actors in their film so is the case of Bollywood industry.

But according to you, which industry actor is more talented? Vote for your answers below.

