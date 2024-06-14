Bollywood Remakes Quiz: Salman Khan's Bharat to Ajay Devgn's Singham and more, can you guess which movies inspired these hits?

Hindi cinema has been home to several movies being produced every year and it can never be enough. We have lived, loved, and celebrated movies like a festival and if those come with an element not new to us - it is always intriguing. Today we are talking about those Bollywood movies that have drawn their leaves from trees of different species and have emerged as mammoth blockbusters in their domain.

Are you well versed with all the remakes that Bollywood has produced over the years? Do you know which classic inspired which Hindi drama? If you think this is a game for you, let’s play it. We have nine questions to test your cinephile instinct and if you get these right - maan jayenge boss!

Are you ready? In 3… 2… 1… click on the start button below!

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Tell us your score @pinkvilla and if it didn’t go well don’t hesitate to retake the quiz and also share it with your friends to test their cinephile knowledge.

ALSO READ: QUIZ: Do you eat, sleep and breathe horror genre? Guess these badly explained movie plots correctly to prove it