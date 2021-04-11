Bollywood’s Biggies Vs. Content Creators: Get Ready To Witness The Biggest Open CHALLENGE On Instagram.

Who’s who of Bollywood are calling out creators for blindly following trends, will the content creators finally speak up? Find out below.

Hold on! Did the Bollywood fraternity just diss the content creators for being too ‘unoriginal’? The who’s who of Bollywood has called them out for blindly following the trends and doing the same stuff over and over again. Now it’s time for the creators to speak up in their defence and prove that content is not dead yet. Are they going to answer back the Bollywood celebs in return or have they already accepted that #ContentIsDead?

Recently, Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe finalist Neha Dhupia called out the content creators for lacking innovation in their posts. She’s tired of watching the same reels made on the same trend, over and again. Does she wonder if #ContentIsDead? In this video, Neha attempts to take up a trending reel challenge but abruptly stops midway complaining that it’s just too irritating to do the same steps on the same song again and again. Neha then accuses the creators of joining the bandwagon of trends in the name of ‘creating’ content. According to Neha, if influencers and creators really want to entertain the audience, they should at least come up with some original and unique content. And if the content is neither unique nor something new, then it’s just a waste of the Internet.

Harping to the tunes of Neha Dhupia is Bollywood director Farah Khan. After watching the reel shared by Neha, the actor-director couldn’t stop herself from appreciating the former’s hilarious roast of content creators. Farah agrees that original talent is already being overshadowed by endless trends on Instagram. She is also bored of the copy-pasted content that does nothing but adds to the bulk of trending content already present on the social platforms. Urging the creators for coming back with a strong defence, she emphasises that something new and catchy will turn the tables instantly! It’s high time to #SpeakUpCreators!

The content creators have buckled up and are coming up with some savage replies to defend their work. And we think it wouldn’t be incorrect to say the content is not dead yet. From creating some extraordinary materials to delivering some unique content, creators are back in full power. And from shooting new content to starting a whole new trend altogether, the journey of content creators has never been an easy one! Let’s hear what the content creators have to say about the roast:

