Bollywood’s Most Sensational Relationships: Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan

Relationships, affairs, breakups and more have always been a reason for many Bollywood stars to stay in headlines. While some of the stars have had their share of ups and downs in the arena of love, for others the road may have been smooth. Among those who have stayed in news due to their past and present relationships, stars like , , , , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, , , and more come to mind. So, here’s a brief look at Bollywood’s most sensational relationships that left fans curious.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone

Back in 2008, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone left everyone surprised when they revealed that they were seeing each other. The two were deeply in love with each other and they had worked on Bachna Ae Haseeno back in the day. Deepika was so in love that she even got RK tattooed on the back of her neck. However, within 2 years of being together, Deepika and Ranbir called it quits and it again left their fans curious. Though the two kept mum about their break up, it was speculated by various reports back then that Ranbir cheated on Deepika. Adding to fuel to fire was the epic Koffee With Karan episode that featured and Deepika where Padukone almost gave away that Ranbir cheated on her and even bad-mouthed him with Sonam. Well, the two stars never really seemed to have revealed the details of their break up but soon after Ranbir started dating Katrina Kaif and that added more to speculations of him cheating on Deepika. However, the two seemed to have sorted things out to the extent of being friends. Deepika and Ranbir did Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha together and fans still like them on screen together. Now, Deepika is happily married to and also shares a great equation with who is dating Ranbir. Deepika is also close to Ranbir’s parents and when was in New York for treatment, she visited him and .

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif

After breaking up with Deepika Padukone, rumours of Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif came out. The two were working in a film Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani when love reportedly blossomed between the two back in the days. Soon, their relationship grew to a point and they started making more public appearances together. However, it wasn’t smooth sailing for Ranbir and Katrina either and being in the public eye also was one of the reasons. In 2013, when they went for a holiday to Ibiza, photos of Ranbir and Katrina took over the internet. Rumours were also rife that Deepika didn’t really like the couple since Ranbir reportedly started dating Katrina after his break up with Padukone. Certain reports back then also claimed that Ranbir’s mom Neetu Kapoor wasn’t fond of Katrina. However, in 2014, Ranbir and Katrina moved in together and it was confirmed by Rishi Kapoor in an interview back then. The relationship was going smooth and rumours of a marriage was also doing rounds back then. On Koffee with Karan, Ranbir and Kareena Kapoor Khan came together where Kareena jokingly put a stamp of family on their relationship by saying that she wants to do Chikni Chameli with Katrina on their wedding. However, while filming for Jagga Jasoos, things got rocky between Ranbir and Katrina and the two decided to part ways. In an interview post split, Katrina had said, “Were it selfless love, then I wouldn’t feel the need to assert myself as much in the relationship. I would be more tolerant. I don’t want to be tolerant. I don’t want to accept it, I want to fight. I want to get what I think I deserve.” Katrina Kaif realised that even if you love somebody, you shouldn’t compromise on what you want or expect out of a relationship. Instead, everybody should get what they feel they deserve.”

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

Among the hottest couples currently in Bollywood, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s relationship surely has been the talk of the town for the longest time. It all started when Malaika and her former husband Arbaaz Khan announced a split back in the days and the diva moved out of the Khan house to her own place. Soon after, Arjun Kapoor was spotted at Malaika’s house, which added to the speculation of the two being together. In fact, several tabloids even blamed Arjun for Malaika and Arbaaz split. However, post this, several times Malaika and Arjun were spotted together at social events, parties and get togethers which added more heat to the rumours. In fact, when they sat next to each other at Lakme Fashion Week, it grabbed eyeballs. Post that, on India’s Got Talent, Malaika and Arjun clicked selfies together and even were captured by in a fun video. Seeing them repeatedly together, left fans curious to know if the two were seeing each other. In the mean time, speculations of their marriage also came in and in April 2019, there was a strong buzz that the two may walk down the aisle. However, nothing like that happened but Malaika and Arjun continued to be seen together which added more to speculation. It was on Arjun Kapoor’s birthday last year that Malaika confirmed their relationship with a photo on social media and since then, we often get to see them engage in social media PDA. Be it spending time with Malaika’s girl gang or with her family, Arjun is often seen with her and their relationship is going smooth. In fact, the two even celebrated together in Goa on a holiday last year and even went to New York together.

Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan

Among controversial battles and affairs in Bollywood’s relationship history, the most sensational one ensued between Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan. Reportedly, while working together in several films like Kites, Krrish 3, Kangana and Hrithik came close to each other. Rumours of a relationship between the two were rife after they shot for Krrish 3 and it was speculated that they were extremely close to each other while filming the movie. The announcement of Hrithik’s separation from Sussanne Khan added more heat to the rumours of his alleged relationship with Kangana. Several tabloids back then claimed that Kangana was the reason behind Hrithik and Sussanne’s split. Throughout 2014 and 2015, Hrithik and Kangana refused to comment on each other and their relationship rumours. But, in this time, Kangana became extremely popular after her film Queen. However, things got worse in 2016 when there were rumours that Hrithik had ousted Kangana from the film Aashiqui 3. When Kangana heard of these rumours and was asked to comment, she said, “Yes, many lame rumours are doing rounds; even a dumb ass can tell where these rumours are coming from. I don't know why exes do silly things to get your attention. For me, that chapter is over and I don't dig graves.” Post this, Hrithik reacted strongly to this on Twitter and sent Kangana a legal notice asking her to apologise for defaming him. The battle ensued between the two publically and history of emails was brought out in the open which added to the relationship drama between the two. Hrithik continued to claim that it was a one-sided relationship and Kangana was talking to an imposter e-mail ID. But, the battle didn't end. Even a private photo of the two was leaked back in 2016 which Hrithik claimed was from a party in 2010 and Sussanne Khan also backed him back on social media by sharing a photo with him from the same party. Post this, in 2017, Kangana opened up about the details of their relationship timeline in a television interview and even tried to prove with evidence that they were dating. Even till date, if there is one sensational relationship that leaves fans curious, it is Hrithik and Kangana’s association!

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Among the royal couple of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are the duo whose pictures scream love. However, if we look back at their dating timeline, we get to see that the road wasn’t completely smooth for the two stars. Recently, at HT summit, Kareena had revealed that she and Saif had started dating each other back in 2008 and love had blossomed on the sets of the film Tashan. Kareena’s close friend, Akshay was there with her and he confirmed the same. Back then, Kareena said, “I unabashedly wore my heart on my sleeve and it was a nice ride till I finally met Saif and we fell in love.” Prior to Saif, Kareena was with Shahid but by the time she started shooting Tashan, Kareena was out of a relationship with Kapoor. After being together for a year, Saif decided to get inked and got a tattoo of Kareena’s name on his wrist too. Their relationship grew as they did more films like Agent Vinod and Kurbaan together. Though Saif received his share of flak for leaving then wife Amrita Singh and kids and Sara Ali Khan, Kareena stood by the actor through all times. It was in October 2012 that Kareena and Saif tied the knot and their beautiful love story turned into a successful marriage. Since then, the two have defined couple goals for everyone and in 2016, they welcomed their son Taimur Ali Khan and the rest is history!

Amitabh Bachchan and

For decades, Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha’s alleged relationship has been the talk of the town. Reports back then stated that Rekha and Amitabh’s relationship began in 1976 on the sets of a film titled Anjaane and at that time, he was married to . Reportedly, the two used to meet at a friend’s bungalow back then to keep their relationship a secret. However, an incident that took place in 1978 on the sets of a film grabbed the media’s attention and soon rumours about the two started doing rounds. Reportedly, while filming a movie, Big B lost his cool on a co-star who had misbehaved with Rekha and that didn’t go unnoticed by the media. But, the two kept denying their relationship to the media. However, as per a report, Silsila director Yash Chopra had almost confirmed Amitabh and Rekha’s relationship in an interview back then and later, rumours of a secret marriage also came to light. Add to that, Rekha showed up at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh’s wedding with sindoor and mangalsutra and that added fuel to the fire of their secret relationship. It was also reported that when Jaya Bachchan learned of Amitabh and Rekha’s affair, she called her for dinner and mentioned to her that she wouldn't leave her husband ever. At that point, Rekha was reportedly left with 2 choices, either to be Mrs Bachchan to stay single forever. In an interview with Filmfare in 1984, Rekha spoke about Amitabh’s decision to stick to his marriage and said, “Why should he have not done it? He did it to protect his image, his family, his children. Why should the public know of my love for him or his love for me? I love him and he loves me- that’s it! If he’d reacted that way towards me in private, I would have been very disappointed.Mr. Bachchan is still old-fashioned. He doesn’t want to hurt anybody, so why hurt his wife?” However, post Silsila, the two were rarely seen together and relationship rumours started fading away. In 1990, Rekha married Mukesh Aggarwal but after 3 years of marriage, she got to know that he was suffering from an illness. The diva decided to take some time out to manage everything but things took an ugly turn and her husband reportedly hung himself. Despite it all, Rekha and Amitabh’s relationship is one of the most sensational affairs in the history of Bollywood.

